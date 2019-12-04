This rolling pin has measuring discs that help roll pastry dough to the perfect thickness — here’s how it works

source Alicia Betz/Business Insider

I love baking, but have trouble rolling out dough to a consistent thickness. Oftentimes, my dough is uneven and either too thick or thin, so it ruins the final product.

The Joseph Joseph Adjustable Rolling Pin has discs on either end, almost like a dumbbell, that allow you to roll your dough to the exact thickness your recipe needs.

It takes a little time to get used to the fixed handle and discs, but since I started using it, I haven’t had issues with uneven dough.

I’m pretty good in the kitchen, especially when it comes to baking. Christmas cookies, pies, cakes from scratch – you name it, I can bake it. But when it comes to rolling out dough for cookies and crusts, it looks like I’m auditioning for the “before” parts in an infomercial.

Even if I manage to keep the dough from sticking to the rolling pin, you can forget about it being the right thickness that the recipe calls for, or consistently even throughout. Apparently I missed the lesson in home ec class on how to eyeball the thickness of my dough because I never have any idea how thick it should actually be.

A little bit of unevenness and imperfection is part of the charm of a homemade treat, but it can also cause things to burn or not cook evenly, which is not charming. The Joseph Joseph Adjustable Rolling Pin with measuring rings solves this problem and makes rolling out dough a breeze.

The rolling pin has measuring discs on either end like a dumbbell that help level my dough to the right thickness

The Joseph Joseph rolling pin has four different-sized discs attached to the ends to help measure and evenly roll your dough to the perfect thickness. Simply unscrew the knobs at each end, slip on the disc with the measurement you need (1/16″, 1/6″, 1/4″, or 3/8″), and reattach the knobs.

When you roll your dough, the disc will keep the rolling pin elevated at the exact thickness you need.

One of my favorite things to make with dough is homemade pierogies. Before I had this rolling pin, I would often roll the dough too thin in some spots, causing the dough to rip and the filling of the pierogies to leak out as they cooked. Since I’ve started using this rolling pin, I haven’t had that problem at all.

The rolling pin is 16.5 inches, including the handles and measuring discs; the actual wooden pin is 13.5 inches. It also has helpful measurements etched into the wood so you can get your dough to the exact size it needs to be. Sometimes when I’m rolling out dough for a pie, I’ll transfer the dough to the pie plate only to realize I didn’t roll it out big enough. When I use the rolling pin to measure my dough, I can see how big my dough is.

Another helpful benefit of the Joseph Joseph rolling pin is that it’s easy to clean. My mom always taught me that you shouldn’t submerge or soak wooden rolling pins when you clean them. This makes it hard to get hardened dough cleaned out of the nooks and crannies of traditional rolling pin handles. Because I can unscrew the handles of the Joseph Joseph rolling pin, cleaning off sticky dough isn’t a problem.

The handles take some getting used to, but they’re easy to clean

The major difference you’ll notice between this rolling pin and traditional rolling pins is that the handles are fixed, so you won’t be able to just hold on to the handles and roll out your dough. Instead, you have to keep your hand on the pin the whole time.

Also, since the measuring discs roll along the counter, you might struggle to roll dough that is longer than the rolling pin itself. But if you need to make your dough longer or you want to roll your dough to a thickness not included with the discs, you can easily take the discs off and use the rolling pin without handles.

The bottom line

I love this rolling pin, and it’s made my life in the kitchen a lot easier. If you’re a true pastry artist and you’d like to get a good feel for the dough, you might prefer a sleeker option like the J.K. Adams French Rolling Pin ($19.96 on Amazon).

But if you’re like me and just want to roll out your dough with no muss, fuss, or uneven areas, the Joseph Joseph Rolling Pin will be your new best friend. Now, I never second guess whether my dough is the right thickness, and I end up working the dough less because the rolling pin makes my job easy.