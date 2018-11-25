Bills rookie Josh Allen showed off his insane arm with a 75-yard touchdown

Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen made his return to the lineup for the first time since Week 6.

Allen threw a 75-yard touchdown in the first quarter, showing off his massive arm strength.

Allen’s ability to move the ball immediately makes a difference in the Bills offense.

The Buffalo Bills offense has struggled nearly all season, but the return of rookie quarterback Josh Allen appears to have gotten them back on track.

Allen made his first start since Week 6, and immediately reminded the NFL world of the arm talent that made him a first-round pick.

In the first quarter, Allen dropped back, and with the pocket collapsing and the Jacksonville Jaguars defense bearing down on him, delivered a huge strike to wide receiver Robert Foster. Foster carried the ball the rest of the way to the end zone for a 75-yard score.

Questions remain about Allen’s ability to play quarterback at the NFL level. He’s still thrown more interceptions than touchdowns and he can be inaccurate. But there’s no doubting his ability to move the ball down the field, and that alone has helped the Bills offense.