Josh Brolin tried to use the 'Thanos snap' on an interviewer, but 'Infinity War' had only just come out and no one knew what he was doing

By
Tom Murray, Insider
-
(Left) Josh Brolin does the 'Thanos snap', (right) Thanos looks at his gauntlet.

caption
source
Jimmy Kimmel Live / YouTube / Marvel

  • Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Avengers: Infinity War.”
  • Josh Brolin, who plays finger-snapping supervillain Thanos in Marvel’s “Avengers” series, appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Monday.
  • Brolin talked about the infamous “Thanos snap,” which his character uses to wipe out half of all life in the universe at the end of “Avengers: Infinity War.”
  • The actor apparently once clicked his fingers at an interviewer, but the film hadn’t been out long enough for anyone to get the reference.
  • “I was on another talk show and I didn’t like how it was going,” Brolin told Kimmel to the host’s dismay.
  • “I didn’t like how it was going, and I did that,” he said, snapping his fingers at Kimmel.
  • “But the movie hadn’t been out long enough for anybody to know what I was doing, so it was kind of like the whole audience went like this,” he said, tilting his head in a confused gesture.
  • Watch the full exchange below.
