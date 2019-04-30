Josh Brolin tried to use the ‘Thanos snap’ on an interviewer, but ‘Infinity War’ had only just come out and no one knew what he was doing

- source
- Jimmy Kimmel Live / YouTube / Marvel
- Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Avengers: Infinity War.”
- Josh Brolin, who plays finger-snapping supervillain Thanos in Marvel’s “Avengers” series, appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Monday.
- Brolin talked about the infamous “Thanos snap,” which his character uses to wipe out half of all life in the universe at the end of “Avengers: Infinity War.”
- The actor apparently once clicked his fingers at an interviewer, but the film hadn’t been out long enough for anyone to get the reference.
- “I was on another talk show and I didn’t like how it was going,” Brolin told Kimmel to the host’s dismay.
- “I didn’t like how it was going, and I did that,” he said, snapping his fingers at Kimmel.
- “But the movie hadn’t been out long enough for anybody to know what I was doing, so it was kind of like the whole audience went like this,” he said, tilting his head in a confused gesture.
- Watch the full exchange below.
