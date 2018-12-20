Patriots receiver Josh Gordon announces he’s stepping away from the NFL to focus on his mental health and is reportedly facing indefinite suspension

source Michael Reaves/Getty

New England Patriots wide receiver Josh Gordon announced on Thursday that he is stepping away from football to focus on his mental health.

Gordon said he feels he could “have a better grasp on things mentally” and thanked the Patriots for supporting him.

According to a report, Gordon is potentially facing an indefinite suspension for violating terms of his reinstatement under the substance abuse policy.

Gordon has played 22 games since 2014 while serving suspensions for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

“I take my mental health very seriously at this point to ensure I remain able to perform at the highest level,” Gordon said in a statement.

“I have recently felt like I could have a better grasp on things mentally. With that said, I will be stepping away from the football field for a bit to focus on my mental health.”

Gordon thanked the Patriots owner Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick, and the team for supporting him.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Gordon is facing a potential indefinite suspension for violating the terms of his reinstatement under the substance abuse policy. Several reports indicated the Patriots knew this was coming.

Gordon has battled substance abuse issues during his career. He missed all of the 2015 and 2016 seasons while serving suspensions for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. He also only played five of 16 games in 2017 while still with the Browns.

At the beginning of the 2018 season, with training camp set to begin, Gordon announced he would be stepping away “as part of his overall health and treatment plan.” He returned and played in Week 1 with the Browns before getting traded to the Patriots in Week 2. He has totaled 40 catches for 720 yards and 3 touchdowns with New England.

Read Gordon’s statement below: