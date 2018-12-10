Washington backup quarterback Josh Johnson played Madden to learn his new teammates’ names and won the starting job just days later

Backup quarterback Josh Johnson took over for Washington on Sunday despite joining the team just five days earlier.

After the game, Johnson said that he had played Madden to learn his new teammates’ names on short notice.

Johnson wound up playing well enough to win the starting job for Washington’s game against the Jaguars next weekend.

Josh Johnson has had quite a journeyman career in the NFL.

In 10 seasons, Johnson has served, mostly as a third-string backup, on 12 different NFL teams. His most recent stint in the league began when he was signed by the Washington Redskins on December 5 to serve as a backup to Mark Sanchez. That move came after both Alex Smith and Colt McCoy went down with season-ending injuries.

Read more: Alex Smith suffered a gruesome injury that reminded many of Joe Theisman’s infamous broken leg

Johnson was then pushed into service sooner than expected. On Sunday, with Washington trailing the Giants 40-0 and Sanchez struggling, Johnson came in off the bench despite having only been with the team for five days. He proceeded to throw his first NFL pass since 2011.

Johnson handled the moment well, finishing the day with 195 yards passing, 45 yards rushing, and 2 touchdowns – one through the air and one with his feet. As it turns out, Johnson’s success and rapport with his new teammates could, in part, be attributed to playing Madden.

Josh Johnson said he was playing in a charity basketball game in Oakland last Sunday and legitimately had to play Madden this week just to learn teammates’ names. #Redskins — Brian McNally (@bmcnally14) December 9, 2018

Johnson’s success came against a Giants defense that seemed to take its foot off the gas as they nursed a 40-point lead. However, his performance was good enough to win the starting job for Washington’s Week 15 matchup against the Jaguars.

Until then, Johnson should have plenty of time to get to know his new teammates a little better.