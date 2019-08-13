A model who starred in Katy Perry’s ‘Teenage Dream’ music video has accused the star of sexual misconduct

caption Katy Perry and Josh Kloss in the video for “Teenage Dream.” source Katy Perry / YouTube

Model Josh Kloss, who appeared in Katy Perry’s video for “Teenage Dream,” has accused the singer of sexual misconduct.

In an Instagram post, Kloss said Perry pulled down his underwear at a party in 2010. “Can you imagine how pathetic and embarrassed I felt?” he said.

Kloss said working on the video was one of the “most confusing, assaulting, and belittling jobs I’ve ever done,” and he that only received $650 in total.

He added that Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian both treated him with more respect when they worked together.

Designer Johnny Wujek, who hosted the party at which the alleged incident occurred, responded by calling the story “bullshit,” adding: “Katy would never do something like that.”

INSIDER has reached out to Perry’s representatives for comment.

Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream,” which was released nine years ago, is an ode to all the hormone-fueled love affairs youngsters experience. But model Josh Kloss, who starred as Perry’s beau in the video, says the singer made him feel “pathetic” in an incident around the time the video was filmed.

In an Instagram post to his 28,000 followers, he accused Perry of sexual misconduct, which he said took place at designer Johnny Wujek’s birthday party in 2010.

Kloss said Perry was “cool and kind” but was “cold as ice” when other people were around. “When I saw her, we hugged and she was still my crush,” Kloss wrote. “But as I turned to introduce my friend, she pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us, my penis.

“Can you imagine how pathetic and embarrassed I felt?” he added.

Kloss said that among all the stories of powerful men being perverse, “females with power are just as disgusting.”

He added that Perry is an “amazing leader” and her songs are “empowering anthems,” but he only made $650 in total for the video.

“I was lorded over by her reps, about not discussing a single thing about anything regarding Katy publicly,” he said. “And a couple interviews they edited and answered for me.

“So, happy anniversary to one of the most confusing, assaulting, and belittling jobs I’ve ever done. Yay #teenagedream.”

He added that he was originally going to play “Teenage Dream” on the ukulele for the song’s anniversary, but decided to tell his story instead. “I thought, f— this, I’m not helping her bs image another second,” he said.

In a second post featuring a picture of himself with Kim Kardashian, Kloss spoke to Perry’s fans who were “defending their queen.”

“I commend your heart behind your comments, which seeks to protect someone you idolize,” he said. “#kimkardashian #krisjenner these are two women in a lot more power than Katy, AND TREATED me with RESPECT! perhaps you should give them your loyalty.”

Underneath the posts, Wujek, who hosted the party at which the alleged incident took place, wrote “Oh hell no.”

“I’m not about to let you make accusations against my friend like this,” he said. “This is such bullshit. Katy would never do something like that.”

He added that Kloss had an “obsession” with Perry, and was “planning an imaginary future with her.”

“It’s not ok to do this to people who have done nothing but uplift and inspire others,” he said. “Focus on your life and your daughter and move on josh. I’ll be praying for you. We all will.”

Jewelry designer Markus Molinari also questioned Kloss’ version of events.

“Remember you texted me saying how you’re in love with her and you wrote her a song?” he said. “And how soon you’ll be able to flying anywhere to meet her. You were paid for a job like any other job you’ve had but your obsession with Katy has hit another level. Stop lying to yourself and find peace in your life. Move on.”

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton wrote “Woah!! Katy needs to respond!”

According to Page Six, this isn’t the first time Perry would have allegedly had this effect on someone. She apparently made an “American Idol” contestant feel uncomfortable when she kissed him without his consent.