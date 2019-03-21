Jared Kushner’s brother, Josh Kushner, donated close to the maximum amount to Beto O’Rourke’s 2018 Senate campaign against Ted Cruz

caption Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump and Joshua Kushner at The New York Observer 25th Anniversary at the Four Seasons in New York on March 14, 2013. source Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Josh Kushner, the younger brother of Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, donated $2,600 to the Democrat Beto O’Rourke’s campaign for a US Senate seat in Texas last October.

A spokesman for Josh Kushner told Esquire in August 2016 that he was a lifelong Democrat, and he has donated to a host of other Democratic candidates and causes.

Josh Kushner, the younger brother of Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, donated $2,600 to the Democrat Beto O’Rourke’s campaign for a US Senate seat in Texas last October.

The younger Kushner, a venture capitalist, made his donation – $100 shy of the maximum amount permitted for an individual in the 2018 cycle – on October 25, days before the election, the news website Axios reported on Thursday. O’Rourke was narrowly defeated by the incumbent, GOP Sen. Ted Cruz, a staunch ally of the president.

O’Rourke is now in the race to defeat Trump. He announced his 2020 run for president in mid-March and raised $6.1 million in the 24 hours following his announcement.

Read more: Beto O’Rourke is running for president in 2020

O’Rourke raised just under $79 million during his Senate campaign – the second-highest of any Senate candidate, behind Florida’s Rick Scott – according to the Center for Responsive Politics’ Open Secrets database.

A spokesman for Josh Kushner told Esquire in August 2016 that he was a lifelong Democrat. On his brother’s first day helping lead the Trump administration, January 21, 2017, Josh Kushner attended the Women’s March in Washington. The next day, he posted a photo of himself with his brother at the White House in front of a portrait of President John F. Kennedy.

Read more: Jared Kushner’s brother has married model Karlie Kloss. Here’s everything we know about the power couple.

The younger Kushner has also donated to former President Barack Obama and Democratic Sens. Cory Booker and Bob Menendez of New Jersey. His brother and his sister-in-law, Ivanka Trump, have also donated to Democrats in the past.

Josh Kushner’s wife, the supermodel Karlie Kloss, voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016, and the couple last year attended the March for Our Lives calling for stricter gun control.