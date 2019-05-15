One of the students who helped disarm a STEM School Highlands Ranch shooter said he acted on instinct when he leapt into action

Joshua Jones, 18, helped disarm a shooter at STEM School Highlands Ranch in Colorado last week alongside Kendrick Castillo and Brendan Bialy.

Jones said Castillo, who was killed in the shooting, pushed the gunman against a wall, Jones pulled him to the ground, and Bialy disarmed him.

Jones said the shooting left him wanting to become an EMT after he completes a mission for his church next year.

One of three students who helped disarm a shooter at STEM School Highlands Ranch in Colorado last week said he was acting on instinct when he leapt into action to stop the gunman.

Joshua Jones, 18, told reporters on Tuesday that he was in British literature class on May 7 when a classmate pulled out a gun. He, Kendrick Castillo and Brendan Bialy, jumped up to stop him.

“He retrieved a gun from what he was carrying it in, he brought it up, said ‘nobody move,'” Jones said, according to NBC News. “Me, Brendan and Kendrick all got up … pretty much at the same time.”

“It was Kendrick that started it, and then Brendan, and then me,” Jones, who was shot twice in the leg during the incident, said. “It was very quick, though. It was split-second for all of us.”

A second shooter was captured by an armed security guard, the Associated Press reported.

Devon Erickson, 18, and 16-year-old Alec McKinney, who is listed in court documents as Maya, were charged with more than a dozen counts of murder and attempted murder, as well as arson, on Wednesday, AP reported. It’s unclear if McKinney will be charged as an adult.

Jones did not say which suspect he and the other students disarmed, and instead focused on Castillo’s life.

“Kendrick was a wonderful person. He was going off to college,” he said, according to KKTV. “He was doing great things, and it’s truly a shame that he had to leave us so early, and it’s truly a shame that he had to make that kind of decision and make a decision that led to his early … passing.”

“I had been taught – every time anybody ever talked about this kind of thing, they said, you know, get away, escape from the shooter and wait for the authorities to arrive,” Jones said. “But in that moment, I just did what was best for me. And I’m sure everybody else in the room did the same thing.”