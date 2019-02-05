The popular Joule sous vide is the answer to cooking a perfect Valentine’s Day dinner — and it’s currently $40 off

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

ChefSteps’ Joule sous vide hasn’t been this cheap since Black Friday. It’s on sale for just $159, so you save $40 on this handy cooking tool.

The sous vide uses water circulation to cook your ingredients to the perfect, uniform temperature. The result is restaurant-level food that requires only a few minutes of prep or effort.

I’ve been using the Joule for almost two years, and it’s the ace-up-my-sleeve when cooking important meals and expensive cuts of meat. It’s also the top pick in our buying guide.

Going out for dinner on Valentine’s Day is a recipe for stress and anxiety.

The easy solution is to cook a meal at home, and the Joule sous vide from ChefSteps can help. The tool is currently $40 off on Amazon, which brings it down to its Black Friday price of $159.

Sous vide cooking makes it easy to get perfect results without much effort when cooking meat or vegetables. Instead of cooking on a direct heat source like a pan or inside a hot oven, you put the ingredients in a sealed plastic Ziploc bag and submerge it under water.

The Joule circulates the water and keeps it at the exact temperature you set using an app on your phone. The app also tells you the cooking time and sends a notification when your food is ready.

The advantage to sous vide cooking is that it’s impossible to burn anything, and very difficult to overcook the food because it never gets above your set temperature. You can typically leave your food cooking for an extra hour without any consequences. Another upside is that you can use the Joule to cook frozen food without having to thaw it first.

The only downside to cooking sous vide is that it does take a lot longer than traditional cooking methods, because it takes a while to get your ingredients to a uniform temperature.

Many consumer-level sous vide tools have popped up over the past couple of years, but my experience with the Joule has been so positive that it’s the one I always recommend. I’ve achieved restaurant-quality results every single time I’ve used it.

If you’re looking for a way to impress your Valentine’s Day date or make a weekday steak night part of your regular routine, the Joule sous vide is the right tool for the job – especially at this price.