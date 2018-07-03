Journey into the Heart of Europe’s Volcano Land with Volvic® Natural Mineral Water

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – July 3, 2018 – Two lucky Singaporeans will have the opportunity to go on the adventure of a lifetime with Volvic® this year, as part of the brand’s #FindYourVolcano contest. They will trace the steps of Taiwanese actor Chris Wang who undertook the gruelling Volvic-VVX Challenge, a 25 km Volcanique Experience Trail, into the heart of France’s Auvergne Volcanoes Regional Park. The winning pair will go on a guided 4D3N trekking tour to Clairvic Springs, a protected site nested in the heart of the park, where millions of years of volcanic activities form the natural filters that gives Volvic® Natural Mineral Water its oligo-mineral composition and unique taste.

To participate in the contest, participants are encouraged to showcase their adventures with Volvic® with a picture or video to their Instagram account. This is a rare opportunity to visit the largest regional park in Europe, with the world famous Chaîne des Puys, a breathtaking chain of 80 cinder cones, lava domes and craters that erupted 100,000 to 7,000 years ago.

The contest will run from now till 31st August 2018 and prizes of Under Armour vouchers will be given to lucky winners each month.

Commenting on his visit to Clairvic Springs, Chris Wang said, “I find that we are increasingly too absorbed in our digital lives and with our mobile phones, and we are missing our connection with nature. This trip has allowed me to feel closer to nature, and to the force that made the water we are drinking today.

I am encouraged and thankful by everyone’s support for me during the challenge. It was much tougher than I imagined and I thought of stopping the challenge but I did not want to give up! You need to dig deep to find the mental power to find a way. Every decision will result with different results, and a few years of “similar decisions” will make it possible to make us today.

The goal of the Volvic-VVX Challenge was to finish the game, and I did it. Although I am really tired, I am very proud of myself. I hope that everyone can all be proud of every time we make a decision, to push through and know that in the end, you did your best.”

Filtered from the underground springs of a dormant volcanic park in central France, Volvic® Natural Mineral Water is pure, natural goodness in a bottle; the brand embodies the “Volvican” can-do spirit of grit, adventure, and self-motivation. Whether you are a trailblazing athlete pounding the gravel, a yoga enthusiast sweating it out, or an office worker in need of refreshment, Volvic® Natural Mineral Water is the perfect thirst-quencher for anyone seeking that extra boost of empowerment to keep going through their day.

Volvic® Natural Mineral Water retails in three sizes — 500ml, $1.50 to $2.20 / 750ml sports bottle, $3.50 to $4.00 / 1.5 litres, $2.60 to $2.85 at all supermarkets, hypermarkets and convenience stores.

From now until 31 August, the 750ml sports-cap bottle is available at 7-Eleven stores only.

CONTEST DETAILS

To enter the #FindYourVolcano contest, participants need only follow and complete these simple steps before 31 August 2018:

1) Purchase a bottle of Volvic® Natural Mineral Water from any participating retail outlet.

2) Take a picture or video of your adventure with Volvic® Natural Mineral Water bottle that depicts what #FindYourVolcano means to you.

3) Upload your selfie onto your Facebook and/or Instagram account with the contest hashtags #FindYourVolcano and #VolvicSG.

The most creative entry will earn its owner the grand prize of a trip to France for two, while 3 monthly lucky draws will reward three participants with a $200 Under Armour Sports voucher each.

High res images are available at this: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/20mgaptbg6ultgk/AAC081DmG_VmSPQ7eiw4Aelta?dl=0

ABOUT VOLVIC®

Volvic® Natural Mineral Water comes from one of the biggest and oldest preserved ecosystems in Europe: the Volcanoes Regional Natural Park of Auvergne. Volvic® water begins as rain and snow that falls on an ancient, dormant volcanic park in central France. The water takes years to filter through 6 layers of mineral rich rocks before it is bottled under strict supervision in a highly sanitary bottling facility after emerging from its protected source. Free from the incline of the outside world, Volvic®’s constant and specific mineral composition comes from its highly protected geological origin.



