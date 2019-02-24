2 women whose parents say are being held against their will by R. Kelly showed up to court for his bond hearing

Two women whose parents believe have been “brainwashed” by R. Kelly showed up at his court hearing on Saturday.

Two women who live with the R&B star R. Kelly, and whose parents allege are being held against their will, showed up in court for Kelly’s bond hearing on Saturday.

Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary could be seen in photos and videos walking inside the courthouse, holding one another’s hands.

The parents of both women recently appeared in the six-part Lifetime documentary series, “Surviving R. Kelly,” which chronicled their failed efforts to bring their daughters home.

During the hearing Saturday afternoon, the women initially sat just one row ahead of Clary’s father in the courtroom, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. But Clary reportedly ignored him when he tried to speak with her, and both women eventually moved up a row.

Michael Avenatti, who has said he’s representing multiple clients in Kelly’s case, told reporters after the hearing that Kelly’s entourage moved Clary away and “shielded her” from her parents during the hearing.

He said he believed the two women were brought to court “for the cameras” and that Clary’s parents grew “emotional” at the sight of her.

“I firmly believe that their daughter has been brainwashed by Mr. Kelly and his handlers,” Avenatti said. “I think it’s disgraceful that Mr. Kelly came here today, had his enablers and his handlers come here today with an eye towards keeping their daughter from them, from communicating with them.”

He continued: “They brought them here in an effort to send the message that all is well with Robert Kelly and there’s nothing untoward about his conduct. It’s an absolute disgrace, and it’s a disgusting display what we witnessed here today. These young ladies should be permitted to speak with their parents, period.”

A Chicago judge set Kelly’s bond on Saturday at $1 million. He must pay $100,000 to be released from jail pending trial.