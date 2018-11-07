JPLAY takes eSports blockchain revolution by storm

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 7 November 2018 – JPlay, one of the world’s first blockchain-powered eSports platforms, officially launched on 1 Nov 2018 in Taipei. The company laid out their future plans, showcased their integration on the popular game streaming app Soocii, and formed strategic alliance with DGames.













To celebrate and get the gaming community involved, JPlay has launched airdrop and distributed their JPT digital assets to over 10,000 users through Soocii and topped it off with a pulsating LoL match between players from well-known eSports franchises J Team and ahq.





JPlay Integrated on Soocii; Helps Users Earn and Spend JPT





JPlay is the first company to trial “Live Game Mining” on partner Soocii’s live streaming app, allowing participants to earn JPlay’s digital asset JPT.





Viewers can use JPT to get their hands on limited edition eSports gear and merchandise, such as their favorite team’s signature T-shirts, headphones and backpack.





Soocii CEO Ted Huang said: “We’re very happy to welcome JPlay into the Soocii gaming community today. JPlay’s blockchain and smart contract technology will help to accelerate Soocii’s vision where both mobile gamers and content creators are rewarded fairly for their efforts and our whole ecosystem grows as a result.”





JPlay Teams up with DGames





The company will enter into a strategic partnership with blockchain gaming ecosystem DGames that will utilize blockchain technology in promoting eSports in the APAC region.





It is further announced that they are developing an eSports main-chain platform and self-managed communities across country borders. That supports SME and IT developers in exploiting the full potential of the platform for future applications with its own side chain. Highlighted features:





Game Crowdfunding





Financial support directly from their community will enable independent game developers to raise funds and release demos on the JPlay main-chain in order to build quality games without the constraints of major gaming firms.

Game Prediction





Match wagers have always been popular with the gaming community. JPlay is set to develop a fair, transparent and legitimate eSports ecosystem with the help of smart contracts, which govern the whole gaming.





Offline Industries





In order to provide a bridge between the eSports world and traditional brick-and-mortar industries, JPlay’s will link up with physical merchants such as restaurants, retailers, hotels, and ticketing houses





About JPlay

The first eSports blockchain platform in Taiwan.





