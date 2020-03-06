JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon underwent emergency heart surgery

source Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan Chase chairman and CEO, underwent emergency heart surgery on Thursday, the bank said in a memo to employees, clients, and shareholders. He is currently in recovery.

“We want to let you know that Jamie experienced an acute aortic dissection this morning,” the memo said. “He underwent successful emergency heart surgery to repair the dissection.”

Dimon, 63, is “awake, alert, and recovering well,” the memo said.

Daniel Pinto and Gordon Smith, two senior executives with JPMorgan, will lead the bank while Dimon recovers, the memo said.

Read it below:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.