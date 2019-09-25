JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon pitched a terrible rom-com movie idea to Disney CEO Bob Iger

caption Disney CEO Bob Iger source Getty/Michael Tullberg

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon once pitched a romantic-comedy movie idea to Disney CEO Bob Iger, the two revealed during Wednesday’s Bloomberg Global Business Forum.

Dimon’s idea involved a single woman looking for a husband with the help of an all-female “board of directors,” and it would star Bette Midler and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Iger gave the idea a “C” grade.

“When you’re in the movie business, and the head of a bank comes in with a movie idea, you show respect but you don’t take it very seriously,” Iger said.

Iger has been revealing more about his time as Disney’s chief executive in his new book, “The Ride of a Lifetime: Lessons Learned From 15 Years as CEO of the Walt Disney Company.”