Here comes JPMorgan earnings….

- JPMorgan is scheduled to report first-quarter earnings results later today, kicking off another earnings season for the largest US banks.
JPMorgan Chase is scheduled to report first-quarter results on Friday. Here’s what analysts are expecting from the biggest US bank.
- Adjusted net income: $7.7 billion.
- Adjusted earnings-per-share: $2.34.
- Revenue: $28.4 billion.
- Expenses: $16.7 billion.
- Consumer and community banking revenue: KBW analysts predict $13.4 billion in revenue in this segment, JPMorgan’s largest. The unit houses the bank’s retail bank, credit card unit and mortgage and auto lending operations.
- Corporate and investment banking revenue: The same analysts expect $9.5 billion in revenue from the business that includes stock and bond trading, merger advisory and securities underwriting.
- Commercial banking: The analysts predict $2.3 billion in the business that services middle market companies.
- Asset management: Analysts call for $3.6 billion in revenue from the division that houses JPMorgan’s private bank, wealth management advisers and mutual fund and ETF franchise.