Here comes JPMorgan earnings….

By
Dakin Campbell, Business Insider US
-
Jamie Dimon arrives to testify before Congress

caption
Jamie Dimon arrives to testify before Congress
source
Aaron P. Bernstein/Reuters

  • JPMorgan is scheduled to report first-quarter earnings results later today, kicking off another earnings season for the largest US banks.

JPMorgan Chase is scheduled to report first-quarter results on Friday. Here’s what analysts are expecting from the biggest US bank.

  • Adjusted net income: $7.7 billion.
  • Adjusted earnings-per-share: $2.34.
  • Revenue: $28.4 billion.
  • Expenses: $16.7 billion.
  • Consumer and community banking revenue: KBW analysts predict $13.4 billion in revenue in this segment, JPMorgan’s largest. The unit houses the bank’s retail bank, credit card unit and mortgage and auto lending operations.
  • Corporate and investment banking revenue: The same analysts expect $9.5 billion in revenue from the business that includes stock and bond trading, merger advisory and securities underwriting.
  • Commercial banking: The analysts predict $2.3 billion in the business that services middle market companies.
  • Asset management: Analysts call for $3.6 billion in revenue from the division that houses JPMorgan’s private bank, wealth management advisers and mutual fund and ETF franchise.