Here comes JPMorgan’s earnings…

JPMorgan is expected to report fourth quarter earnings on Tuesday morning, with analysts predicting profit of $2.21 a share, on a 22% gain on adjusted net income to $7.4 billion. Here are some other numbers to watch:

Revenue : Analysts predict JPMorgan to reap $26.9 billion in fourth-quarter revenue.

: Analysts predict JPMorgan to reap $26.9 billion in fourth-quarter revenue. Expenses : Analysts forecast noninterest costs of $15.6 billion.

: Analysts forecast noninterest costs of $15.6 billion. Corporate and investment bank : This unit houses JPMorgan’s market leading trading and investment banking businesses. KBW analysts predict $7.6 billion in revenue, based on weakness in trading.

: This unit houses JPMorgan’s market leading trading and investment banking businesses. KBW analysts predict $7.6 billion in revenue, based on weakness in trading. Consumer and community banking : JPMorgan Chase is the biggest US bank by deposits, and this is the unit that holds most of that money on behalf of households. KBW analysts predict revenue of $13.6 billion.

: JPMorgan Chase is the biggest US bank by deposits, and this is the unit that holds most of that money on behalf of households. KBW analysts predict revenue of $13.6 billion. Commercial banking : KBW analyst predict $2.2 billion in revenue.

: KBW analyst predict $2.2 billion in revenue. Asset and wealth management: KBW analysts predict $3.6 billion in revenue.

