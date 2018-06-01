JR Smith commits horrible blunder in final 4 seconds of Game 1 of the Finals by forgetting the score and dribbling out the clock with the game tied

- source
- Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith appeared to forget the score in the final four seconds of Game 1 of the Finals.
- Smith got an offensive rebound with the game tied and instead of passing it or taking a shot, dribbled the ball out to midcourt to run out the clock.
- The mistake cost the Cavs a great chance at stealing Game 1 and sent it into overtime.
J.R. Smith committed a horrible gaffe in the final seconds of Game 1 of the NBA Finals when he appeared to forget the score.
Tied at 107 with four seconds remaining, Cleveland Cavaliers guard George Hill was shooting a free throw to try to put the Cavaliers up by 1 over the Golden State Warriors.
When Hill missed the go-ahead free throw, Smith got the offensive rebound, but instead of going up with the ball or passing it out to an open teammate, he dribbled through the Warriors, essentially running out the clock. He attempted to pass it to Hill, but it was too late and the Cavs didn’t get a shot off.
LeBron James was incredulous.
Smith’s mistake was an absolute dagger for the Cavs. The Cavs withstood the Warriors’ second-half run and took the lead late in the game behind the heroics of LeBron James. They were a free throw away from perhaps winning the game, or a Smith kick out pass from attempting the game-winner.
