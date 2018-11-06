Jude Law jokes about the extreme methods used to keep ‘Captain Marvel’ spoilers from getting out

caption Jude Law will appear in “Captain Marvel.” source CBS and Marvel Studios

Jude Law appeared on CBS’ “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Monday and was careful to avoid spilling secrets about his parts in “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” and “Captain Marvel.”

The 45-year-old said that when working on both films, he noticed that there were different approaches on how to handle actors accidentally giving away spoilers.

With “Fantastic Beasts,” he was told that if anything slipped, he’d be advised against repeating his mistake.

On the set of “Captain Marvel,” Law joked that his kids had to sign non-disclosure agreements and added that someone was specifically hired to make sure Law wasn’t photographed in his top-secret costume.

Jude Law is starring in the upcoming MCU film “Captain Marvel,” but don’t expect him to share any details about his role.

The actor appeared on CBS’ “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Monday and refrained from giving any spoilers about “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” or his role in “Captain Marvel.” So far, his identity hasn’t been confirmed and all fans know is that his character is the leader of Kree’s military group called the Starforce. Many suspect that he’s Mar-Vell, the original Captain Marvel.

Law dodged Colbert’s questioning, then explained that being on the set of “Captain Mavel” was a different experience from “Fantastic Beasts,” perhaps because of the differences in British and Americans.

With Fantastic Beasts, Law said that he was told: “We assume you’re not going to give any of these secrets away and if you do, we’re going to tell you not to again and we may quietly kill you.”

On the other hand, with the Marvel production, they told the 45-year-old: “Don’t you ever f—ing dare tell anybody about this.”

Law went on to say that a man was hired specifically to prevent set secrets from being revealed through paparazzi photos. Whenever the actor stepped out of his trailer, he would be immediately instructed to cover up and hide his outfit.

“Tight” and “scary” measures were also taken when his children visited him at work. Law jokingly said that when the kids were running around, they’d be chased with NDA (non-disclosure agreement) papers to sign.

Watch the video below (Law talks about not giving away spoilers at 4:35).

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.