Stormy Daniels must pay Trump $294,000 under federal judge’s orders

caption Stormy Daniels. source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Adult-film actress Stormy Daniels has been ordered to pay $294,000 to Donald Trump in connection to her dismissed defamation lawsuit against the president.

Nearly three-quarters of the payment will cover his attorney fees.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, filed the defamation lawsuit without her permission.

A federal judge in California has ordered porn star Stormy Daniels to pay Donald Trump $293,000 in attorney fees and $1,000 in sanctions for filing a defamation lawsuit against the president.

The order was made in connection with Daniels’ dismissed defamation case against Trump. Charles Harder, Trump’s lawyer, said the decision over Daniels’ “meritless” lawsuit constitutes a “total victory for the President, and a total defeat for Stormy Daniels in this case.”

The payment covers 75% of Trump’s attorney fees, per Harder.

In a tweet, Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti said “Trump asked for $800k in attorneys’ fees, costs and sanctions from the minor defamation case.” The court, he said, awarded less than half after “recognizing that the request was gross & excessive.”

In another tweet, Avenatti said Trump and his attorney are attempting to “fool the public” about the importance of the sanctions placed on Daniels, which he said “are a fraction of what they owe my client in the main NDA case.”

Trump and his attorney's attempt to fool the public about the importance of the attorneys' fees in the defamation case, which are a fraction of what they owe my client in the main NDA case, is an absolute joke. People are smarter than that.https://t.co/oo3kkjVzPU via @YouTube — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) December 11, 2018

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, thanked Avenatti in a tweet. In November, the adult-film actress said Avenatti filed the defamation lawsuit without her approval.