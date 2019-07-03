A judge said a teen accused of rape deserves leniency because he’s from a ‘good family’ and excels academically

source Shutterstock

A family court judge in New Jersey is now under fire by the state’s appeal court for showing leniency toward a 16-year-old boy accused of sexual assault.

Judge James Troiano of Superior Court said that the teen came from a good family, attended an excellent school, thrived academically, and served as an Eagle scout.

Sixteen-year-old Mary (not her real name) was visibly drunk at the party, an event with 30 other teens clad in pajamas and consuming drinks.

She slurred her words and stumbled as a 16-year-old boy, referred to as G.M.C. in court documents, allegedly walked her into a dark basement away from the rest of the party. A group of boys proceeded to spray Febreze on her butt, slapping her with such force that their hand marks remained the following day.

According to documents, the teen boy then allegedly sexually assaulted Mary, filming himself penetrating her from behind on his cell phone. The video clip, which he dispersed to his friends, included Mary’s bare torso, her head hanging down and repeatedly hitting against the wall.

“When your first time having sex was rape,” the boy wrote in a text message to his friends following the alleged attack.

A family court judge in New Jersey is now under fire by the state’s appeal court for showing leniency toward G.M.C. While the Monmouth County prosecutor’s office recommended in 2017 that G.M.C. be tried as an adult, citing his actions as “sophisticated and predatory,” Judge James Troiano of Superior Court denied the prosecutors’ motion last year.

Troiano noted that the boy came from a good family, attended an excellent school, thrived academically, and served as an Eagle scout. He expressed concern over why the prosecutor hadn’t explained to Mary, who is using a pseudonym to protect her identity, and her mother how pressing charges against the teen’s attacker could ruin his life.

“He is clearly a candidate for not just college but probably for a good college,” Troiano said during last year’s decision. “His scores for college entry were very high.” In response to sexually explicit messages the teen wrote following the alleged assault, the judge said “it really doesn’t make a lot of difference because the whole paragraph to me is just a 16-year-old kid saying stupid crap to his friends.”

In a pointed 14-page decision last month, the state’s appellate court disagreed with Troiano’s decision and reversed his ruling. As a result, G.M.C. can now be tried as an adult with the case moved from family court to a grand jury.

“That the juvenile came from a good family and had good test scores we assume would not condemn the juveniles who do not come from good families and do not have good test scores from withstanding waiver applications,” the panel wrote in its decision.

A video of the incident circulated among teens

Mary was found vomiting on the floor following the alleged assault, according to court documents. Eventually, a friend’s mother drove the girl home.

The next day, she divulged to her mom that she feared sexual things had happened at the party, due to her ripped clothing and the bruise marks that covered her body. Over the course of the next several months, documents say, she discovered that G.M.C.’s video of the assault had circulated among his friends and their mutual acquaintances.

She approached her alleged attacker, expressing her desire to put the episode behind her, but he denied having ever recorded the attack. When he continued to share the video, Mary’s mother contacted the authorities, eventually opting to pursue criminal charges against G.M.C.

“At the time he led [Mary] into the basement gym, she was visibly intoxicated and unable to walk without stumbling. For the duration of the assault, the lights in the gym remained off and the door was barred by a Foosball table. Filming a cell phone video while committing the assault was a deliberate act of debasement,” the prosecutor wrote in a 2017 memorandum included in court documents.

“In the months that followed, he lied to [Mary] while simultaneously disseminating the video and unabashedly sharing the nature of his conduct therein. This was neither a childish misinterpretation of the situation, nor was it a misunderstanding. [G.M.C.’s] behavior was calculated and cruel,” the prosecutor added.

While making his decision last year, Troiano said in his mind there was a distinction between “sexual assault and a rape.” For example, he said, a “traditional case of rape,” involves “two or more generally males involved, either at gunpoint or weapon, clearly manhandling a person into… an area where… there was nobody around, sometime in an abandon[ed] house, sometimes in an abandon[ed] shed, shack, and just simply taking advantage of the person as well as beating the person, threatening the person.”

He also questioned the victim, musing over whether “this young lady was intoxicated to the point that she didn’t understand what was going on.”

Christopher J. Gramiccioni, the Monmouth County prosecutor, told the New York Times that G.M.C.’s conduct should be punished in adult court.

“We subscribe to the idea that the juvenile system is supposed to be rehabilitative,” he said. “But when you’re dealing with charges as serious as these, it’s a whole different ball of wax.”