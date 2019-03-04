In an ‘investigative blitz,’ the House Judiciary Committee requested documents from 81 people and entities tied to Trump

caption President Donald Trump. source Reuters

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee have kicked off a wide-ranging investigation into President Donald Trump by sending document requests to 81 people and entities tied to the president.

The committee’s chairman, Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York, announced the document requests on Sunday, telling ABC’s “This Week” that he wanted to investigate what he described as Trump’s “obstruction of justice, corruption, and abuse of power.”

Nadler’s statements came after Michael Cohen, Trump’s former longtime lawyer, implicated the president and those around him in criminal conduct during an explosive hearing before the House Oversight and Reform Committee last week.

The list of people and entities the committee requested documents from signals the broad nature of its investigation; it included people and agencies linked to the Trump campaign, the Trump Foundation, the White House, the Justice Department, Trump’s inaugural committee, the Trump Organization, and dozens of Trump’s closest aides and senior campaign officials who were in his orbit while he launched broadsides at top FBI and Justice Department officials.

One committee aide, who requested anonymity because they were not publicly authorized to divulge details about the investigation, characterized it to INSIDER as an “investigative blitz.”

This person added that Democrats wanted to collect any evidence of wrongdoing in the event that the special counsel Robert Mueller and, separately, federal prosecutors in New York were unable to publicize the details of their investigations into Trump.

On the list were Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg and Trump’s two adult sons, Eric and Donald Jr. Their inclusion signals that the committee is intent on investigating whether Trump violated campaign-finance laws and used the office of the president for personal financial gain.

Several people and organizations connected to the ongoing Russia investigation are also named on the list, including Cohen; the former national security adviser Michael Flynn and his defunct lobbying firm, Flynn Intel Group; the former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, his spokesman Jason Maloni, and his former associate Rick Gates; and the longtime GOP strategist Roger Stone and his associate Randy Credico.

Committee Democrats zeroed in on several other companies and entities that have become embroiled in the Russia investigation and the New York federal investigation as well. They include the National Rifle Association; the National Enquirer’s parent company, American Media Inc.; WikiLeaks; and the defunct data firm Cambridge Analytica.

The committee has several broad areas of inquiry it is pursuing, one aide told INSIDER.

Among other things, it plans to investigate the firing of FBI Director James Comey; allegations that Trump engaged in witness tampering and dangled pardons; the circumstances surrounding Flynn’s resignation and allegations that Trump later tried to pressure Comey to drop the FBI’s investigation into him; Trump’s attacks against former Attorney General Jeff Sessions following his recusal from the Russia investigation; whether Trump violated the Constitution’s emoluments clause; whether Trump had foreknowledge of WikiLeaks’ document dumps during the 2016 election and of the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting; and the Trump Organization’s push to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.

Sources told Politico that the document requests were signed off on by Mueller’s office and other federal prosecutors involved in investigating the president and his associates. There will also be more document requests to come, Politico reported.