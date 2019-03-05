Here are the 81 people and organizations that the House Judiciary Committee asked for documents as part of its investigation into Trump

caption The House Judiciary Committee sent letters to 81 individuals and organizations on Monday as it launches its investigation into President Donald Trump. source Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

The House Judiciary Committee has begun an investigation into President Donald Trump, his associates, and entities connected to them.

The committee’s chairman, Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York, has sent letters to 81 people, organizations, and companies requesting documents connected to the investigation.

The committee would be the entity ultimately responsible for impeachment proceedings against the president.

The House Judiciary Committee launched a sweeping investigation this week into President Donald Trump’s inner circle, businesses, and political dealings, sending document requests to 81 people and entities linked to the president.

The committee, led by Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York, will focus on three primary issues: if Trump obstructed justice by interfering in criminal investigations; public corruption including potential violations like violating campaign and financial reporting laws; and abuses of power ranging from attacks on the press to misusing presidential authority and pardoning power.

The document probe comes after Michael Cohen, Trump’s former longtime lawyer, implicated the president and his associates in a dramatic hearing last week before the House Oversight and Reform Committee. Many of the names he dropped, including Trump Organization Executive Vice President Donald Trump Jr., Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, and Trump executive assistant Rhona Graff, were included on Monday’s list.

Others on the list indicate the breadth of the committee’s investigation, from people and agencies associated with the Trump campaign, the Trump foundation, the White House, the Justice Department, Trump’s inaugural committee, the Trump organization, and dozens of the president’s closest aides and campaign officials. Several people on the list also have ties to the ongoing Russia investigation.

The committee would be the entity responsible for beginning impeachment proceedings against Trump.

“Impeachment is a long way down the road,” Nadler told ABC news on Sunday. “But we’re going to initiate proper investigations.”

The White House blasted the investigations in a statement on Monday, calling the probe “disgraceful and abusive.”

“The Democrats are more interested in pathetic political games and catering to a radical, leftist base than on producing results for our citizens,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said. “The Democrats are not after the truth, they are after the President.”

Similarly, Trump weighed in on the requests via Twitter.

“The Dems are obstructing justice and will not get anything done,” Trump said. “A big, fat, fishing expedition desperately in search of a crime, when in fact the real crime is what the Dems are doing, and have done!”

Here is a look at the 81 people, organizations, and companies connected to the investigation: