How the stars of ‘Judy’ compare to the real people in Judy Garland’s life

caption Renée Zellweger as Judy Garland in “Judy.” source LD Entertainment/Roadside Attractions

“Judy,” a new biopic film about Judy Garland, premieres this Friday.

The movie’s cast of characters include many real-life people from Garland’s life, including her children and two of the five men she was married to before her death in 1969.

Keep reading to see how the movie’s versions of these characters compare to the real people.

Renée Zellweger stars as Judy Garland in a new biopic film simply called “Judy.” The movie takes place in the years before Garland’s death in 1969. Aside from Garland, the movie’s cast of characters includes her children – Liza Minnelli and Lorna and Joey Luft – as well as one of her ex-husbands, Sid Luft, and her fifth husband Mickey Deans.

Keep reading for a look at all the stars of “Judy” and how their on-screen looks compare to the real people surrounding Judy Garland in the final year of her life.

Judy Garland was born in 1922, and died in 1969 when she was just 47 years old.

caption American singer and actress Judy Garland appears in concert. source Hulton-Deutsch Collection/Corbis/Getty Images

As seen in the photo seen above, Garland performed in a series of shows of concerts during the final years of her life.

Many of Renée Zellweger’s scenes in “Judy” are direct recreations of the singer’s concerts.

caption Renée Zellweger as Judy Garland in 2019’s “Judy.” source LD Entertainment/Roadside Attractions

This floral-patterned dress is a close match the image of Judy Garland in real life. Other elements of the movie, like Garland’s wedding to Mickey Deans and her performances with her youngest children, are inspired by recorded events as well.

There are also flashbacks to younger Judy Garland throughout the movie.

caption Judy Garland in a studio portrait taken circa 1945. source Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Here’s what Judy Garland looked like in the mid 1940s, several years after her breakout role in “The Wizard of Oz.”

Actress Darci Shaw plays Garland for the period of time when she was cast in the legendary film “The Wizard of Oz.”

caption Garland was was 17 years old when she played Dorothy in “The Wizard of Oz.” source Roadside Attractions/BBC Films

The costume design and hair/makeup styling in “Judy” does wonders to help match both Zellweger and Shaw to Judy Garland’s iconic look.

Liza Minnelli is Judy Garland’s eldest child, born in 1946.

caption Liza Minnelli attends the party for 22nd Annual Tony Awards on April 21, 1968, at Sardi’s Restaurant in New York City. source Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Garland married director Vincente Minnelli (“Meet Me in St. Louis”) in 1945, and they divorced in 1951.

Minnelli, played by Gemma-Leah Devereux in “Judy,” was 22 years old when her mother died.

caption Minnelli as seen in the first trailer for “Judy.” source Roadside Attractions/BBC Films

Minnelli makes an appearance in the movie, along with Garland’s other two children (whom she had with her third husband).

Garland married her tour manager and producer Sidney “Sid” Luft in 1952.

caption Sid Luft and Judy Garland together in 1952. source Bettmann/Getty Images

They were married for 13 years and divorced around the same time Garland remarried.

Sid Luft is played by Rufus Sewell in “Judy.”

caption Rufus Sewell plays Sidney Luft in “Judy.” source Roadside Attractions/BBC Films

The film deals with Garland and Luft’s custody dispute over their two children, Lorna and Joey.

Lorna and Joey Luft were born in 1952 and 1955, respectively, and performed several shows with their mother.

caption Judy Garland with Lorna and Joey when they were 14 and 12 years old in the dressing room of the Palace Theater. source Bettmann/Getty Images

Just as Liza Minnelli had before them, Garland’s two children sang and played music with her on stage for some of her public performances.

Joey and Lorna Luft appear as characters in “Judy,” played by Lewin Lloyd and Bella Ramsey.

caption Judy Garland’s children Joey and Lorna Luft in “Judy.” source Roadside Attractions/BBC Films

You probably recognize actress Bella Ramsey from HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” where she played the young Lady Lyanna Mormont.

Garland’s fifth, and last, husband was actor Mickey Deans.

caption Mickey Deans and Judy Garland together in December 1968, just six months before her death. source Bettmann/Getty Images

Deans was the manager of a nightclub and a musician. He married Garland shortly before she died. He was her fifth husband.

Deans is played by Finn Wittrock in “Judy,” and has a large presence in the movie during Garland’s final year of living.

caption Finn Wittrock as Mickey Deans in “Judy.” source Roadside Attractions/BBC Films

The movie makes no mention of Garland’s fourth husband, Mark Herron, focusing on her relationship with Sid Luft and Deans instead.

“Judy” features scenes straight from Garland and Deans’ real relationship, including some from their wedding day.

caption Deans, Garland, and Johnnie Ray photographed together on March 15, 1969. source Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

In this photo, snapped at the Chelsea Register Office in London, Garland embraces both Deans (right) and best man Johnnie Ray.

The wedding scene was recreated for “Judy,” with actor John Mackay playing Johnnie Ray.

caption Mickey Deans, Judy Garland, and best man Johnnie Ray in the movie “Judy.” source Roadside Attractions/BBC Films

The film even brought to life Garland’s memorable matching blue hat and dress.

Last but certainly not least, “Judy” features the production assistant, Rosalyn Wilder, who worked closely with Garland in her final months.

caption The real Rosalyn Wilder and actress Jessie Buckley on the set of “Judy.” source LD Entertainment/Roadside Attractions

Played by actress Jessie Buckley, Wilder appears in the movie as one of the key people surrounding Garland as she attempted her comeback tour on stage.

The real Wilder was a behind-the-scenes person in Garland’s life, and therefore was not often publicly photographed with the singer, but she visited the set of the movie and talked with Buckley about her experience with Garland.

“Judy” arrives in theaters this Friday.