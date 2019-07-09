The trailer for Judy Garland’s biopic ‘Judy’ was just released. Here are 7 of the Hollywood legend’s most iconic films.

caption Judy Garland in the 1954 film “A Star Is Born.” source Hulton Archive/Getty Images

The late Judy Garland was one of the most well-loved actresses of the 20th century.

She starred in “The Wizard of Oz” and “A Star Is Born,” among other musical films, during Hollywood’s golden age.

Renée Zellweger will portray Garland in the legend’s upcoming biopic “Judy,” out in September.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Judy Garland, perhaps best known as Dorothy in “The Wizard of Oz,” was a defining actress and singer of the 20th century who rose to fame during the golden age of Hollywood.

A forthcoming biopic, “Judy,” tells the story of the famed entertainer’s final days, with Renée Zellweger taking on the role of Garland. The film is set to hit theaters in September. With the recent release of the film’s trailer, we’ve rounded up 7 of Garland’s most iconic films.

Garland’s career kicked off when she sang to a photo of actor Clark Gable in the 1937 film “Broadway Melody of 1938.”

caption Judy Garland singing “You Made Me Love You” in the 1937 film. source Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Garland originally sang the song “You Made Me Love You” at a birthday party for Clark Gable in 1937, and film producer Louis B. Mayer was so impressed with her voice, he cast her in “Broadway Melody of 1938,” according to IMDb.

She became a Hollywood darling following her lead role as Dorothy in “The Wizard of Oz,” which premiered in 1939.

caption Not pictured: Dorothy’s iconic glittery red shoes. source Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Garland’s portrayal of Dorothy – a girl from Kansas who found herself in the wondrous world of Oz – won her an Oscar for “Best Performance by a Juvenile Actor,” according to IMDb. Her performance of “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” is one of the most iconic moments in film history.

Garland starred as teenager Esther Smith in the 1944 musical film “Meet Me in St. Louis.”

caption Judy Garland performing “The Trolley Song” in “Meet Me in St. Louis.” source Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

During the film, Garland sang the now-classic holiday song “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas.” The song was written specifically for Garland to sing in the film, according to NPR.

In 1946, Garland starred in “Till The Clouds Roll By.”

caption Judy Garland in the 1946 film “Till The Clouds Roll By.” source Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

According to IMDb, as Garland was filming her role for “Till The Clouds Roll By,” she found out she was pregnant with her first daughter, Liza Minnelli. TIME reports that Garland was strategically placed behind props during the film to conceal her stomach. In the scene where she sings “Look For The Silver Lining,” the plates are purposely placed in front of her, according to IMDb.

Garland had a lead role in “The Pirate” in 1948, the first film she worked on after giving birth to her first daughter, Liza Minnelli.

caption Judy Garland in “The Pirate.” source Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Garland plays Manuela, who falls in love with Serafin (Gene Kelly), a traveling clown who she mistakes for a pirate.

The director of “The Pirate” was Vincente Minnelli, Garland’s then-husband and father of Liza Minnelli.

Garland dazzled alongside Fred Astaire in “Easter Parade,” a love story filled with singing and dancing.

caption Judy Garland with Fred Astaire in “Easter Parade.” source Warner Bros.

In “Easter Parade,” Judy Garland’s character, Hannah Brown, wins the heart of aspiring star Don Hewes, played by Fred Astaire.

One of Garland’s final leading roles was in the 1954 version of “A Star Is Born.”

caption Judy Garland in “A Star is Born.” source Transcona Enterprises

Garland won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Esther Blodgett, a young singer-turned-movie star in the 1954 remake of “A Star Is Born.”

The original film was made in 1937. Most recently, Lady Gaga played the role of Ally (this rendition’s Esther Blodgett) in the 2018 version of the iconic film.