Take a look inside the former home of ‘Wizard of Oz’ star Judy Garland. It just hit the market for $6 million and boasts 5 bedrooms, a pool, and a fruit orchard.

caption The former home of Judy Garland. source Todd Goodman/Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

The late Judy Garland lived in this Hollywood Hills home from 1944 to 1948, according to a report by People.

Garland was an actress and singer who starred in many classic films including “The Wizard of Oz.”

According to a report by the Los Angeles Times, she lived in the home with her husband, Vincente Minnelli, and their daughter, Liza Minnelli.

The Hollywood Hills property spans nearly 5,000 square feet and includes everything from a fruit orchard to a poolhouse. It is currently being represented by Alexandra Pfeifer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties.

source catwalker/Shutterstock

Source: IMDb

The Hollywood Hills home she used to live in is currently on the market for $6.129 million.

Source: Berkshire Hathaway

Hollywood Hills is a swanky neighborhood in the central region of Los Angeles, California, known for its stunning views, high price tags, and ultra-wealthy residents. According to Zillow, the neighborhood’s median home value is $1.61 million.

source Google Maps

Source: Zillow

Garland lived in the home from 1944 to 1948, according to a report by People. It is located close to the Sunset Strip, the magazine reported.

Source: People

She lived there with her husband, Vincente Minnelli, and their daughter, Liza Minnelli, all three of them Oscar winners.

Source: The Los Angeles Times

The 3-story Hills home spans 4,999 square feet.

Source: Berkshire Hathaway

The home’s design and flooring have been preserved, while many of the rooms have been updated with modern appliances, including the kitchen.

Among the preserved features are many designed in the Hollywood Regency style by “Architect to the Stars” John Woolf.

Source: People, Berkshire Hathaway

It boasts 5 bedrooms …

Source: Berkshire Hathaway

… and 8 bathrooms.

Source: Berkshire Hathaway

According to People, there’s a hidden room behind the walk-in closet of the original master bedroom. There’s also a hidden door in a bookcase that leads to Garland’s old bedroom.

Source: People

Outside, the property is covered greenery. According to the listing, there are gardens and a fruit orchard.

Source: Berkshire Hathaway

There’s also a swimming pool.

Source: Berkshire Hathaway

According to People, the late singer, Sammy Davis Jr., bought the home in 1955 and added this 1,100-square-foot poolhouse.

Source: People, Realtor.com