Renée Zellweger gives a heartbreaking, Oscar-worthy performance as troubled Judy Garland

caption Renée Zellweger puts on quite the show as Judy Garland. source David Hindley/LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions

Renée Zellweger brings Judy Garland to life in “Judy” during the final few months of her life.

Zellweger gives an Oscar-worthy performance as she perfectly captures Garland’s essence.

The actress sings seven songs throughout the two hour movie. You’ll want to bring tissues for the end.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more.

Renée Zellweger will likely get an Oscar nod for her performance in “Judy.”

Zellweger is a tour de force as American icon Judy Garland in the months leading up to her death in 1969 at age 47. The film focuses on Garland’s five-week run of sold-out concerts in London which she took on to try and make a comeback, pay off debts, and earn enough money to get custody of her kids back from her ex.

Plagued by a crippling drug addiction and alcohol abuse, Zellweger rips your heart out as you watch the star’s tragic downfall play out on screen in two hours. Bring some tissues along for this one. Audible sniffles were heard at my screening.

What you should know: It’s Zellweger’s first big Oscar contender in 15 years and is an adaptation of a play.

caption Renée Zellweger looks almost unrecognizable as Judy Garland in “Judy.” source David Hindley Courtesy of LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions

After a six-year hiatus from Hollywood to give herself a break, Zellweger returned to acting in 2016. But unlike recent flicks “Bridget Jones’s Baby” and “Here and Now,” “Judy” is a role that is already creating some Oscar buzz for the actress.

The film doesn’t look at all aspects of Garland’s life. Instead, the film is an adaptation of Peter Quilter’s play “End of the Rainbow,” which focuses on the singer, actress, and dancer during a short period of time before her death. It’s directed by English theater director Rupert Goold.

What’s hot: Zellweger’s performance and vocals should land her an Oscar nod.

According to the film’s production notes, Zellweger trained with a vocal coach before spending four months rehearsing with the film’s musical director to nail Garland’s voice and pronunciation. She also spent a lot of time listening to Garland’s music and to her speaking. It all paid off.

caption Try not to tear up as you hear Zellweger sing “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” source David Hindley/LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions

Zellweger doesn’t sing just one or two songs in “Judy.” She performs a total of seven throughout the film, ranging from “The Trolley Song” to “For Once in My Life.” Just as you see on screen, the actress really did perform for hundreds when she sang in a large theater, making it all the more impressive.

Not only does it feel like you’re watching the legend, but Zellweger makes capturing Garland’s mannerisms, including the way she holds her shoulders, look effortless. And that effortlessness is both captivating and difficult to watch at times because of how well Zellweger plays the part of a woman who can look frail one moment and then be a boisterous center of attention on stage in front of full houses.

It’s a heartbreaking performance as you watch Garland go through various ups and downs. When she unravels a bit, she finds it tough to get out of bed and seeks solace in drugs. But then there are moments where she finds small pieces of happiness late in life and she is bursting with hope. Unfortunately, the moment something doesn’t go as planned, she unravels even farther.

caption Garland finds some temporary happiness with her fifth husband, Mickey Deans (Finn Wittrock). source David Hindley/LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions

By the film’s end, Zellweger’s performance moved many people to tears during my screening. You’ll probably start losing it the moment she starts singing “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”

What’s not: The film never shows you enough of Garland’s life and will probably leave you wanting to head to Google after the film’s done.

caption Darci Shaw plays the young Judy Garland who we see several times throughout the film as it flashes back to the past. source Roadside Attractions

If it wasn’t for Zellweger’s powerfully committed performance as the legendary icon, there wouldn’t be as much in “Judy” to love.

The film attempts to show a well-rounded understanding of how the actress went from overworked teen to a down-on-her-luck middle-aged performer. But because it’s based on Quilter’s play, the film is largely limited to a few weeks of Garland’s life.

caption While Garland made everything appear OK in public, she was really drowning in loneliness and depression. source Roadside Attractions

Unless you’re very familiar with Garland’s life, the film may leave you wondering exactly how Garland wound up in so much debt and in such a depressed state. What the film doesn’t tell you about is her mismanaged career and that Garland divorced her husband Sidney Luft, portrayed in the film by Rufus Sewell, after accusing him of abuse.

Though screenwriter Tom Edge added glimpses into Judy’s past by having the film go back and forth between a 16-year-old Garland struggling with the hardships of demanding MGM studio heads while filming “The Wizard of Oz,” it’s not nearly enough.

The young Garland is presented as sometimes soft-spoken and, at other times, headstrong and rebellious, not willing to put up with people who told her she couldn’t eat a burger or have fun celebrating her 16th birthday. It’s a bit difficult to see how that teen becomes the constant pill popping, alcoholic who Zellweger portrays.

Overall: See this for Zellweger’s commanding performance.

There’s a reason the actress received two standing ovations at the film’s Toronto International Film Festival premiere in September. Zellweger puts her all into a role that should have many talking come awards season. Don’t be surprised to see her get an Oscar nod for her fully realized performance.

Grade: B

“Judy” is in theaters on Friday. You can watch a trailer for the movie below.