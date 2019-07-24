Trump’s Fed pick Judy Shelton criticized ‘ultralow’ interest rates after the financial crisis. Now she wants a cut deeper than what Wall Street forecasts.

source CNBC

Judy Shelton, a former Trump campaign adviser who is now up for a spot on the Federal Reserve Board, has increasingly echoed the president’s support for lower borrowing costs.

But that wasn’t always the case. Shelton criticized the Fed in 2016 for taking steps to keep interest rates low in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.

She argued that approach, which has long been a common tool to boost the economy in times of distress, worked to the advantage of investors and corporations while hurting working Americans.

Visit Markets Insider for more stories.

Judy Shelton, a former Trump campaign adviser who is now up for a spot on the Federal Reserve Board, has increasingly echoed the president’s support for lower borrowing costs.

The policy-setting Federal Reserve Open Market Committee is widely expected to slash its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points next Wednesday, a more modest forecast than Shelton would vote for if she were confirmed for a seat.

Shelton told the Washington Post on Monday she would back a half-percentage point cut, which would bring the target range to between 1.75% and 2%. She added that she would have voted in favor of the adjustment already if she had been on the FOMC.

“I would have voted for a 50-basis-point cut at the June meeting,” Shelton said to the Post in an email.

Read more: Trump just tapped former economic adviser Judy Shelton for a Federal Reserve seat. She’s a fierce critic of the central bank who sees a gray area on its independence from the administration.

The probability of a quarter-percentage point cut is 78%, according to CME Group, meaning Shelton favors an even deeper cut than Wall Street is predicting.

But that wasn’t always the case. Shelton criticized the Fed in 2016 for taking steps to keep interest rates low in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis. She argued that approach, which has long been a common tool to boost the economy in times of distress, worked to the advantage of investors and corporations while hurting working Americans.

Asked about the reversal, Shelton told the Wall Street Journal in May that she no longer has those concerns because the landscape has changed. She highlighted fiscal policies implemented by the Trump administration such as a $1.5 trillion tax-cut package.

“The picture has changed because of the rest of the pro-growth agenda kicking in,” she added.

Shelton declined to speak with Business Insider by phone and did not respond to multiple emails.

SEE ALSO: The White House is said to be vetting Judy Shelton for a seat on the Fed board. She told us what she would bring to a central bank whose policies she has long criticized.

Markets Insider is looking for a panel of millennial investors. If you’re active in the markets, CLICK HERE to sign up.