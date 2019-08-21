Staff at a Houston area school used a Sharpie to cover up a 7th grader’s fade saying it was a dress code violation. Now the family is suing.

caption Juelz Trice, “J.T.” source Angela Washington / Faceboook

In April, a Houston area seventh-grader was taken to the principal’s office because his haircut violated the school dress code.

The boy’s family alleges that the school’s assistant principal, the discipline clerk, and a teacher forcibly drew over his haircut with a black Sharpie marker.

Neither the principal, the discipline clerk, nor the assistant principal was fired following the incident.

Four months since the incident, the family has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the school district alleging assault and violations of the fifth and 14th amendments.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Earlier this year, three school staffers in the greater Houston area used a black Sharpie to forcibly color in a 13-year-old black student’s haircut, the boy’s family alleges.

The school said the student’s shaved stylized fade was a dress code violation. Four months later, the student’s family has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the school district, accusing it of discriminating against their son. The suit accuses the school employees of assault and violations of the fifth and 14th amendments.

The incident occurred at Berry Miller Junior High in Pearland, Texas. The student, 13-year-old seventh-grader Juelz Trice, who goes by J.T., had just received a fade haircut with the letter M shaved onto the side of his head.

Family of an 8th grade student has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against @PearlandISD and three employees after they used a sharpie to color in his haircut because it violated dress code policy. Hear from his parents and PISD reaction live at 5 #KHOU11 #HtownRush pic.twitter.com/MU4utZdaUO — Marcelino Benito (@MarcelinoKHOU) August 19, 2019

The lawsuit alleges the seventh-grader was brought into the assistant principal’s office where he was then told to go see the school’s discipline clerk, Helen Day.

Day then pulled out a copy of the school dress code and told J.T. he was in violation of the rules, pointing out the section of the school’s code which reportedly said at the time, “hair must be neat, clean and well-groomed.” according to KHOU. The code goes on to say, “Extreme hairstyles such as carvings, mohawks, spikes, etc. are not allowed.”

The 3 school staff members laughed while they forcibly covered the child’s head with Sharpie, his family says

According to the lawsuit, Barcelona offered the 13-year-old a choice: take an In-School-Suspension, or let the assistant principal and Day cover his head in permanent marker. Without J.T.’s consent, the suit alleges, Day began filling in the lines on the boy’s scalp.

Sometime later, the suit alleges, Berry Miller Junior High teacher Jeanette Peterson waked by and joined in on the coloring. The principal, school discipline clerk, and teacher, all laughed as they colored over Trice’s head, according to the lawsuit. In a statement to ABC, J.T.’s lawyer, Randall Kallinen, said the boy was humiliated and that the Sharpie required days of scrubbing to finally come off.

The student’s father, Dante Trice, explained his frustration with the school’s actions at the time of the incident to KHOU.

“I was mad. I was really mad,” Trice told KHOU. “I just imagine three people holding him down with a marker against his will.”

Rather than lose his job, Barcelona has since been named the head principal at Trice’s school, the lawsuit says. Insider could not confirm Barcelona’s current employment status following the lawsuit.

In a statement emailed to Insider two days after the lawsuit was filed, Pearland ISD’s general council Tanya Dawson did not comment on the specific accusations levied in the lawsuit, or on the three teachers’ employment statuses.

“Other than media reports, Pearland ISD has yet to receive notification of the lawsuit,” Dawson said. “Upon receipt, it will be reviewed by our legal counsel. No further comment will be provided at this time.”

Read more: An assistant principal has been placed on leave after coloring in a student’s fade haircut with a marker because it violated the dress code

More than just a Sharpie

The lawsuit alleges the use of a jet-black Sharpie played a significant racial role. The suit argues that the marker did not cover up the fade, but rather had the effect of making Trice’s haircut more pronounced.

This, the lawsuit says, perpetuates harmful racial stereotypes of white people describing African Americans with “jet black” skin.

“During the Jim Crow era slaves were often depicted as happy in their slave existence and with jet black skin as a means to disguise their humanity and imply that they are unlike ‘white’ people,” the lawsuit reads.

J.T.’s mother, Angela Washington, said the school district’s apology to the family after the incident wasn’t enough.

“They were very apologetic, but it still happened,” Washington told KHOU. “You know, for an adult, no one should think that’s the correct way to handle a situation.”

Read more:

An assistant principal has been placed on leave after coloring in a student’s fade haircut with a marker because it violated the dress code

A New York public-school principal has resigned after a teacher showed her class a video of anti-abortion activists pretending to be an unborn fetus

A high school principal was removed from his position after refusing to call the Holocaust a ‘factual historical event’