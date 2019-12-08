Collaborators and industry heavyweights react to the shocking death of Juice Wrld

Juice Wrld performs at Elysee Montmartre on September 20, 2018 in Paris, France.

  • Rapper Juice Wrld has reportedly died after suffering a seizure at Chicago’s Midway Airport early Sunday morning.
  • The shocking news comes less than a week after the rapper’s 21st birthday and after his year-long meteoric rise from SoundCloud to collaborations with some of music’s biggest stars.
  • Some of the rapper’s fellow celebrities like Zedd, Ellie Goulding, and Action Bronson took to Twitter to express their grief over the loss.
Rapper Juice Wrld has reportedly died after suffering a seizure at Chicago’s Midway Airport early Sunday morning.

The rapper, who was born Jarad Anthony Higgins, had turned 21 less than a week before the shocking news and won Top New Artist at the Billboard Music Awards in May.

Higgins enjoyed a meteoric rise within the last year after hits like “Lucid Dreams” and “All Girls Are The Same” climbed the charts in Summer 2018 before being signed to Interscope Records and collaborating with some of the music’s biggest names like Lil Yachty and Travis Scott.

While the investigation into his death is ongoing, some of the rapper’s fellow celebrities took to Twitter to express their grief over the loss.

Singer Ellie Goulding

Goulding had collaborated with the rapper on her song “Hate Me,” which was released in June 2019.

Rapper Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X paid tribute to the artist and lamented an emerging pattern of early deaths in the music world.

Chance the Rapper

The fellow Chicago-born rapper hailed Higgins as “a young legend.”

Rapper Juicy J

Juicy J wrote that he couldn’t believe the news of the sudden death.

DJ and producer Zedd

The DJ wrote that the shocking news was “a reminder that life can be over any moment.”

YouTuber and Gamer Ninja

The YouTuber wrote that the rapper had been his “most listened to artist” in 2019, referring to the Spotify year-end playlists users received just days earlier.

Rapper Action Bronson

Bronson noted that he and Higgins shared a birthday, which came just days before the young rapper’s death was announced.

YouTuber Haha Davis

Davis wrote that he was “heartbroken,” sharing pictures of him with the late rapper.