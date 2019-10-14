These leather baby shoes have the right amount of support and grip for early walkers — they’re also super cute and fold up easily

source Alicia Betz / Business Insider

It’s a struggle to find affordable baby shoes that are good for walking development but that won’t break the bank when your kids are growing out of them every couple months.

I tried Juicy Bumbles soft sole leather and suede baby shoes, which are designed to protect feet without hindering growth and movement, and my daughter and I both love them.

They look so adorable on my daughter’s feet – everywhere we go, someone stops us to compliment her shoes.

When my daughter Ellie started walking and it came time to pick out her shoes for the first time, I was completely lost. I had no idea what type of shoe she should wear or even what size she was. What I did know was that I didn’t want to spend a ton of money on shoes that she would outgrow in a few months.

After doing some research, I found that occupational therapists, physical therapists, and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend shoes with soft soles that mimic bare feet for babies who are just learning to walk. After scouring stores and not finding anything I liked that was also reasonably priced, I happened upon Juicy Bumbles soft sole leather baby shoes on Amazon.

These soft-soled shoes are designed for little ones who are just getting the whole walking thing down

The shoes are very soft and pliable – perfect for babies and toddlers who are just figuring out how to walk.

They’re created to protect little feet from the ground just enough while still giving them room to grow and move. They’re also lightweight, so kids who are learning how to walk don’t have heavy shoes attached to their tiny little feet. They protect their feet without getting in their way. Even though the soles are soft and thin, they give Ellie enough grip that she doesn’t slip when walking on smooth surfaces.

They come in 40 different colors and patterns, with sizes that will fit newborns through kids three years old. Ellie started wearing these when she started walking at nine months, and she still wears them today (in a bigger size, of course) at 15 months. The shoes have an elastic band at the ankle so they’re extremely easy for me to slip on and off, but they’re difficult for Ellie to rip off herself. She can do it, but it takes her a little bit.

We seriously can’t go anywhere without someone complimenting her shoes. People without kids just gush over them, and other moms want to know where I got them.

Another perk of these shoes that they fold up easily, so they hardly take up any room in my purse or in the pocket of the stroller when Ellie decides that she doesn’t want to wear them.

Keep in mind that they’re made of soft leather and suede, which is ideal for supporting early walking development, but that also means that they’re not extremely durable nor are they extremely warm. They won’t be the best shoe to wear in a snowstorm, for example. They might also get scuffed up a bit as your toddler breaks them in, but Ellie wears hers all the time and they still look pretty good – good enough for her to get compliments on them constantly.

Ellie has other shoes, but the Juicy Bumbles are my go-to, and Ellie’s as well. Any other shoe I put her in gets kicked off almost instantly, but she’ll happily keep these shoes on.

At only $14.99, buying a pair of these every few months is doable, and we even have a few different colors to match different outfits. When babies and toddlers are learning to walk, they need something minimal and these shoes definitely fit the bill.