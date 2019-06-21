A 103-year-old woman who sets running records and looks for ‘magic moments’ shares 3 of her life tips, and they’re right in line with what researchers say

caption Julia Hawkins is believed to be the oldest woman to compete on an American track, according to The New York Times. source CBS Evening News/YouTube

Julia Hawkins, age 103, is a record-setting runner, according to a recent Q&A conducted by The New York Times.

In the interview, she shared three life tips: Stay in shape, have passions, and take in life’s “magic moments.”

Studies indicate that there are benefits to all of these, from clearing the mind to living longer.

Who better to take life advice from than a centenarian who’s busy setting new records?

Julia Hawkins, age 103, is a record-setting runner at the National Senior Games (her best time on the 100-meter dash is 39.62 seconds), flower enthusiast, and great-grandmother, Sarah Mervosh wrote in a recent Q&A for The New York Times.

Before taking up running, the Baton Rouge resident biked. In her spare time, she takes daily walks, cares for the bonsais on her acre of property, and goes out to lunch with friends nearly every day.

Nicknamed the “Hurricane” for her feats on the track, Hawkins closed out the interview with some parting tips: “Keep yourself in good shape if you can. Have many passions. And look for magic moments.”

She added: “That is something that I have done in my life – think of the things that are magic moments that happen to you, like sunsets and sunrises, rainbows, beautiful birds, music, and people’s lovely comments to you. All of those are magic moments and they are free for all. Be sure to keep your eye open for them.”

Her advice is on par with science-backed research.

Studies suggest that running, walking, and swimming help with positivity, clearing the mind, and even protecting from cognitive decline, Erin Brodwin previously reported for Business Insider. But the best mental and physical health results for people over age 50 stem from a combination of aerobic workouts and resistance training, which includes workouts like lifting weights or doing squats.

And an observational study of nearly 4,000 US adults found that people who walked around for about two minutes every hour had a roughly 33% lower risk of dying prematurely than those who sat all day, Brodwin wrote.

Having hobbies, or passions, also has benefits. They can have therapeutic effects, ignite creativity, help one explore new social opportunities, offer stress relief, and boost confidence. And, just as Hawkins suggests keeping an eye open for “magic moments,” studies have suggested that people who are more open to new ideas and concepts may have a longer life.