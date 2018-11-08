12 photos that show how Julia Roberts’ style has changed over the years

caption Julia Roberts has worn a lot of black dresses over the years. source Getty Images

Julia Roberts has starred in dozens of movies over the past 30 years. Since her breakout role in 1988’s “Mystic Pizza,” the Oscar winner has been a Hollywood staple, beloved for her charisma and impressive acting chops.

Over these past few decades, she’s also become quite a style icon. Here’s a look at how Julia Roberts’ style has changed over the years.

In 1997, she wore a classic black dress to a movie premiere.

caption She wore her hair in a bob. source Reuters/Fred Prouser

Roberts was all smiles at the 1997 premiere of “Conspiracy Theory,” wearing a strappy black gown with a bustier-style top and a chin-length bob.

In 1998, Roberts once again wore a black dress to an event.

caption She paired the dress with a satin wrap. source Getty/Brenda Chase

Her elegant look at the People’s Choice Awards in 1998 included a sleek updo, a black sleeveless gown with a boat neck, and a duo-toned satin wrap.

In 1999, she added a pop of color to her little black dress.

caption She paired the dress with a shawl. source Getty/Dan Callister

Notice a pattern here? Roberts loves rocking a black dress, as she did at the 1999 premiere of “Runaway Bride” in Westwood, California, with Benjamin Bratt. She paired the strapless number with a pink shawl.

Also in 1999, Roberts wore a pop of pink.

caption Her dress was colorful and simple. source Getty/Diane Freed

While attending an event with Bratt, she wore a bright pink dress with a furry black shawl.

In 2001, Roberts rocked a suit.

caption The suit was black. source Getty/Chris Weeks

Roberts won for Favorite Motion Picture Actress at the 27th Annual People’s Choice Awards in 2001 while wearing a black suit with subtle pinstripes and a sleek, shoulder-grazing lob.

In 2002, Roberts turned heads at the Academy Awards.

caption She wore strappy black heels. source Getty/Vince Bucci

She arrived at the 74th Annual Academy Awards in 2002 in yet another stunning black dress with a high slit, side cutouts, and long sleeves. Roberts paired it with strappy black heels and she wore her auburn curls in an updo.

In 2004, Roberts changed up her typical color scheme.

caption She wore champagne. source Getty/Carlo Allegri

In quite a departure from her usual red carpet look, Roberts stunned in a champagne-colored satin gown with a plunging neckline and jeweled embellishment at the 76th Annual Academy Awards in 2004.

In 2006, she opted for a black suit for the Annual Critics’ Choice Awards.

caption She layered a black suit with a black shirt. source Getty/Kevin Winter

She went back to black at the 11th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards in 2006, wearing a black suit with a black shirt underneath. She wore her now-brown hair in an updo with a bit of side-swept fringe.

In 2010, Roberts rocked a short black dress at the Golden Globe Awards.

caption She paired her black dress with a statement necklace. source Getty/Jason Merritt

A chunky gold necklace with a large medallion pendant, which complemented her golden locks, was the focal point of her ensemble for the 67th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2010. She paired her knee-length black dress with black pumps and a black clutch.

In 2012, Roberts looked stunning in a black gown with a low-cut neckline.

caption She looked very elegant. source Getty/Kevin Winter

Roberts looked breathtaking at the 40th AFI Life Achievement Award tribute in 2012, donning a long-sleeved black gown with a deep V-cut neckline and a statement necklace. Her bouncy brunette curls added some volume to the look.

In 2016, Roberts wore an off-the-shoulder gown to the 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival.

With George Clooney at the 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival in 2016, Roberts brought the drama in an off-the-shoulder black gown and an emerald pendant necklace.

In 2018, Roberts still rocks a classic black dress.

At the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival, she put a modern spin on the black dress with exaggerated shoulders, side cutouts, and three-quarter-length sleeves.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.