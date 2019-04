caption WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen on the balcony of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London source Thomson Reuters

Julian Assange, the WikiLeaks, was arrested by British police at the Ecuadorian embassy in London on Thursday.

The London Metropolitan Police’s arrest comes after Ecuador revoked his asylum.

He is in custody at a central London police station and will be taken to Westminster Magistrates’ Court “as soon as is possible,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

More to follow.