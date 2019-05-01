Julian Assange sentenced to 50 weeks in British prison following his dramatic expulsion from Ecuadorian embassy

caption WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange arrives at court in London on May 1, 2019. source Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP/Getty

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been sentenced to 50 weeks in prison in the UK for breaching bail conditions.

He faces a separate court hearing over extradition to the US on Thursday. The extradition request relates to charges of attempting to hack classified US government computers.

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been sentenced to 50 weeks in British prison for breaching bail conditions in the UK and avoiding extradition to Sweden seven years ago.

Assange received the sentence at Southwark Crown Court, London, on Wednesday.

His hearing came just under three weeks after his dramatic expulsion and arrest at the Ecuadorean embassy in west London. The South American country gave him political asylum in 2012, and housed him in the embassy for six-and-a-half years.

He faces a separate court hearing over extradition to the US on Thursday.

The Australian national arrived to court by prison van, sporting a neatly trimmed beard and holding up a fist in a defiant pose. His appearance was a stark contrast to his dishevelled look as he was dragged out of the Ecuadorian embassy earlier this month.

Since his arrest he has been housed in HMP Belmarsh, a notorious prison in southeast London previously referred to as “Britain’s Guantanamo Bay.”

caption Assange as he was dragged out of the Ecuadorean embassy by UK authorities on April 11, 2019. source Screenshot/Sky News

There had been a warrant issued for Assange’s arrest in the UK since June 29, 2012, after he failed to appear in court to face charges of sexual misconduct in Sweden, which he denies.

Though Swedish prosecutors dropped the investigation against him in 2017, he was also wanted for breaching his prior bail conditions in the UK.

Assange’s lawyer argued in court on Wednesday that Assange feared extradition to the US during his stay in the Ecuadorean embassy, according to Deutsche Welle correspondent Charlotte Potts and Sky News producer Jordan Milne, who were both at the hearing.

The judge, Deborah Taylor, admonished Assange on Wednesday by telling him that no one is above the law, Milne and Sky News correspondent Martin Brunt tweeted separately.

Prosecutors in the US are said to have discussed a variety of charges they could bring against Assange. While the exact charges are unclear, they may involve the Espionage Act, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Assange and WikiLeaks are also at the center of the special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 US election.

caption People protest outside London’s Southwark Crown Court, where Assange was sentenced. source Henry Nicholls/Reuters

Ecuador revoked Assange’s political asylum and expelled him from its London embassy on April 11, alleging a litany of bad behavior during his stay. British authorities arrested and detained him that same day.

Lenín Moreno, Ecuador’s president, called Assange a “spoiled brat” hours after his arrest.

According to the country’s officials, Assange breached the conditions of his stay numerous times, committing infractions including installing prohibited electronic equipment, accessing the embassy’s security files, ruining their floors with his skateboard, and smearing feces on the wall of a bathroom in the building.

As he was in Southwark Crown Court, supporters of Assange gathered outside, with some carrying signs reading: “No extradition” and “Hands off Assange: Don’t shoot the messenger.”