Julián Castro makes Puerto Rico his first presidential campaign stop outside of Texas

Two days after announcing his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination, Julián Castro made his first campaign stop in Puerto Rico.

In a speech made at a political summit held by the Latino Victory Fund, Castro focused on the lacking support Puerto Rico has received from the federal government since Hurricane Maria wrecked the island in 2017.

In reference to reports that the Trump administration might consider using disaster relief funds to pay for the wall, Castro said the plan was “completely objectionable, immoral, and should never happen.”

Julián Castro has already made his first campaign stop outside of his home state, only two days after announcing his intention to run for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Castro visited Puerto Rico along with a delegation of 30 members of Congress – and “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda – and spoke about his plans for the island were he to win the presidency.

“I want all the people of Puerto Rico to know that you count, that we respect you. I want them to know that we are thinking about them as they recover from Hurricane Maria,” Castro said, according to NBC News. He was speaking at a political “summit” held by political action committee Latino Victory Fund, which supports Latinx candidates.

Read more: Lin-Manuel Miranda returns to ‘Hamilton’ for a limited Puerto Rico run with a message: The island is open for business

The politicians’ visit was meant to draw attention to the conditions in the island, which was ravaged by Hurricane Maria in 2017. As his plane landed in San Juan on Sunday, Castro told NBC News that he and the other politicians in the visiting delegation were trying to get a message to Puerto Ricans – “we’re not going to fail the people of Puerto Rico or anybody else the way that the Trump administration has failed the people here.”

“It’s failed the people here because it doesn’t believe anybody counts, but I do,” he said.

During his speech Monday, Castro addressed reports that the Trump administration is considering using disaster funds allocated to places like Puerto Rico and Texas to fund the border wall between the US and Mexico. The presidential candidate said the reallocation was “completely objectionable, immoral and should never happen.”

After Puerto Rico, Castro is expected to visit New Hampshire on Wednesday for the traditional “Politics & Eggs” event that most presidential candidates stop at.