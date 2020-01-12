Julian Edelman arrested on a charge of vandalism in Beverly Hills after big night out with Paul Pierce and Danny Amendola

caption Julian Edelman was arrested Saturday night after allegedly jumping on the hood of a Mercedes parked in a commercial area of Beverly Hills, California. source Maddie Meyer/Getty

The New England Patriots have spent the last three years fighting for a spot in the Super Bowl throughout the month of January, but their early exit from this season’s playoffs has given the team some unexpected free time.

Unfortunately for Julian Edelman, that free time has come with a bit of trouble.

As first reported by TMZ, the Patriots wide receiver was arrested Saturday night and accused of jumping on the hood of a Mercedes parked in a commercial area of Beverly Hills, California. The extent of the damage to the care remains unclear, but police officers who were working a robbery case nearby responded to a complaint and took him into custody shortly thereafter.

The 2019 Super Bowl MVP and champion was arrested on a charge of misdemeanor vandalism and has a scheduled court date in April.

Earlier in the night, Edelman was spotted enjoying a meal with fellow Boston sports legends Paul Pierce and Danny Amendola at Cantina FRIDA in Beverly Hills. Pierce posted a photo of the trio to his Instagram.

In a clear allusion to Edelman’s subsequent run-in with the law, one user wrote “Moments before disaster” in the comments of the post.

Pierce replied with “????????‍♂️.”

A video of Edelman, Pierce, and Amendola also popped up on social media.