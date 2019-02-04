Julian Edelman’s career performance won Super Bowl MVP, but many felt the voters overlooked the defense and got it wrong

The New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams, 13-3, in Super Bowl LIII.

Wide receiver Julian Edelman was named MVP thanks to his 141-yard performance, but many think that some defensive players may have been worthy of the honor.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who notched a forced fumble, an interception, three pass breakups, and five tackles, and Jason McCourty, who made an incredible play to prevent a Rams touchdown, both had a reasonable claim to the Super Bowl MVP award.

Check out all of INSIDER’s Super Bowl LIII coverage here.

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman posted a career performance in Super Bowl LIII to earn MVP honors, but it may not have been enough in some fans’ eyes.

Tom Brady’s right-hand man picked up 141 yards on 10 receptions in the Patriots’ 13-3 victory, but many believed that there were other New England players who may have been more worthy of the award.

Read more: 10 things you probably didn’t know about Julian Edelman, the MVP of Super Bowl LIII and Tom Brady’s right-hand man

The Patriots held Jared Goff and the Rams’ high-octane offense to just three points on the night – their lowest output of the season – thanks in large part to cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore and Jason McCourty. Gilmore notched a forced fumble, an interception, three pass breakups, and five tackles, while McCourty posted four tackles of his own and made an incredible, cross-field play to prevent a seemingly wide-open Los Angeles touchdown.

Play of the game? McCourty saving this busted coverage. #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/pGTVkj8iRe — Josh Cohen (@jco3215) February 4, 2019

Edelman undoubtedly put on a fantastic performance, but given the fact that the Patriots only posted 13 points of their own and none of them belonged to Edelman, some fans saw the decision to name him MVP as a slight to the defense.

The offense only scores 13 points and they give MVP to Edelman but the D only gave up 3 points and Gilmore had forced a fumble, a int, 3 PBUs and 5 Tackles!?! Smh no respect for the masterpiece on Defense! — Calais Campbell (@Campbell93) February 4, 2019

I go with Gilmore as MVP. Should be somebody on Pats D. — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) February 4, 2019

Even Edelman himself hinted that he’s apart of that camp.

“You gotta tip your hat to our defense,” Edelman said after the game. “They are the real MVP to me. They held that offense to three points. That’s remarkable.”