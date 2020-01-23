The energy healer who does an ‘exorcism’ in Gwyneth Paltrow’s Netflix show just did a live ‘treatment’ on Julianne Hough at Davos

caption Julianne Hough is now the CEO of KINRGY, a workout and dance collective. source NBC/Contributor

Energy healer John Amaral, who is featured on an episode of The Goop Lab, performed an “exorcism” on dancer Julianne Hough on stage at Davos.

Hough spoke at the World Economic Forum as the CEO of KINRGY, a new workout and dance collective.

Amaral’s methods are not backed by science.

Julianne Hough, a former judge on Dancing With The Stars, made a surprise appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday.

But her words were overshadowed by a live “energy healing” demonstration, co-starring her chiropractor, the controversial healer John Amaral.

In the video, Hough contorts her body under Amaral’s touch, while emitting some graphic moans and screams.

The 31-year-old dancer prefaced the performance with a talk about KINRGY (combining “kin” and “energy”), her new collective focused on body positivity, which combines dance, yoga, and intense fitness.

“I feel so much more liberated on the inside that I can speak my truth clearly, stand in my power and not feel overtaken by emotion, my mind and I feel free inside myself to just be,” Hough told the audience at Davos. “Our body is our vessel to hold our energy and that is the most prominent thing that we can take care of.”

Hough’s chiropractor, who stars in the new Goop series, tours his treatments with controversial life coach Tony Robbins

Amaral is about to break into the mainstream, starring in an episode of upcoming Netflix show The Goop Lab.

An energy healer and chiropractor who trained under fellow energy healer Donny Epstein, he has a list of celebrity clients including Gwyneth Paltrow and wellness guru Tony Robbins, who’s been accused by multiple women of being a sexual predator.

Speaking on the Get Yourself Optimized podcast, Amaral said that he travels “pretty constantly” with Robbins and his team.

Amaral’s healing methods involve manipulating the energy fields around the body. Energy fields are a 200-year-old concept in natural medicine, but a contested idea in modern science. His techniques are similar to reiki, using touch to heal.

In the fifth episode of The Goop Lab, hitting TV screens on Friday, Amaral tells viewers his techniques are designed to release pent-up emotional baggage in the body and heal physical ailments. He then demonstrates his techniques, treating Hough, who talks about having childhood trauma trapped in her foot, and Goop COO Elise Loehnen who says: “I had an exorcism.”

There is little scientific basis for his healing techniques.

