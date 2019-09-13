Julián Castro was defiantly combative at the Democratic debate, and it paid off

caption 2020 Democratic candidate Julian Castro. source Mike Blake/Reuters

Castro later blasted Biden’s record on immigration, saying he was eager to embrace Obama’s legacy without answering difficult questions about the extensive deportations of undocumented immigrants that took place during his presidency.

Whether he’s able to capitalize on his performance this time around remains to be seen, though the dynamic of the race is trending toward candidates promising drastic change.

It was only the first salvo. He pointedly questioned Biden’s memory, saying, “Are you forgetting what you said just two minutes ago?,” a line that drew him some criticism.

Castro positioned himself as the candidate who would best carry on the Obama legacy, telling Biden: “I’m fulfilling the legacy of Barack Obama and you’re not.”

He later blasted Biden’s record on immigration, saying he was eager to embrace Obama’s legacy without answering difficult questions about the extensive deportations of undocumented immigrants that took place during his presidency.

Julián Castro slams Joe Biden's immigration record in Obama administration: "He wants to take credit for Obama's work, but not have to answer any questions!" "I stand with Barack Obama all eight years—good, bad and indifferent," Biden responds. https://t.co/T37EaVOvlU #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/Yo4xPOeyBr — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) September 13, 2019

Castro, however, wasn’t alone in going after at Biden. The former vice president had a target on his back throughout the night, and he struggled at times to swing back at rivals such as Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

But Castro needed a strong debate performance, given that he’s still languishing toward the bottom of most polls. Castro enjoyed a strong performance at the June Democratic primary debate as well, though he failed to turn it into a major polling bump. It did, however, lead to a substantial uptick in his fundraising and increased attention.

Whether he’s able to capitalize on it this time around remains to be seen, though the dynamic of the race is trending toward candidates promising drastic change to President Donald Trump’s Washington.

