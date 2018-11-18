Julio Jones delivered a massive hit to prevent an interception and now the NFL world is convinced he could play safety

caption Julio Jones switched from wide receiver to safety in fractions of a second to prevent an interception for the Falcons on Sunday. source @AtlantaFalcons / Twitter

Julio Jones delivered the biggest hit of Week 11.

Jones had to switch to defense mid-play on Sunday against the Cowboys after a Matt Ryan pass was about to get picked off.

Thanks to a quick-thinking play, Jones stopped the pick, and delivered a huge hit that had NFL fans claiming Jones should start playing safety himself.

Julio Jones has been one of the best wide receivers in football for the past five years, but on Sunday, he made a play that had people wondering if he might be able to play more than one position at an NFL level.

With the Falcons and Cowboys tied in the closing minutes of the first half on Sunday, quarterback Matt Ryan put up a deep ball for Jones to run under and try and make a play.

Jones quickly realized that he wouldn’t be able to come down with the ball, but rather than giving up on the play, he immediately switched from playing as a receiver to playing as a defender, and delivered a huge hit to Cowboys safety Jeff Heath who surely thought he was about to come down with an interception.

Julio Jones was an All-Pro safety in another life… pic.twitter.com/NI7d4x13uM — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 18, 2018

Watching the play again, it’s clear that if not for Jones’ head’s up play, Heath would have been taking the ball the other way.

Across Twitter, fans agreed that Jones likely could have played safety.

Julio Jones could be an All Pro safety pic.twitter.com/SyWz5Httom — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) November 18, 2018

Julio Jones is the best corner/safety on the Falcons roster — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) November 18, 2018

Julio Jones with a hit stick on safety Jeff Heath to break up a gimme interception. Guess that's why Julio is the safety on Hail Mary plays. — Justin Felder (@Justin_FOX5) November 18, 2018

AHHHHH JULIO JONES IS THE HARDEST HITTING SAFETY AND BEST RECEIVER IN THE GAME — SportsTalkATL.com (@SportsTalkATL) November 18, 2018

It’s hard not to be impressed with Jones’ play – not only does he deliver a huge hit, but he does it with impeccable form, getting his shoulder across his target’s chest and bringing him down.

Unfortunately, Jones’ effort wouldn’t be enough, as the Cowboys would eventually go on to win the game 22-19.