Here’s what it’s like to watch New York’s Fourth of July fireworks show from 7,000 feet in a private plane

source Filip Wolak

As millions of New Yorkers gathered to watch the annual Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks, a few lucky people got to see them from the air.

Photographer and private pilot Filip Wolak took his Cessna 172M out with a pilot friend to photograph this year’s show.

The photos are breathtaking – scroll down to see what the fireworks look like from above.

Millions of New Yorkers flocked to either side of the East River on Thursday for the annual Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks show – but a few lucky New Yorkers got an especially unique view of the action.

During the half-hour fireworks spectacular, nearly a dozen private and sightseeing aircraft were seen circling and hovering above Brooklyn to watch the fireworks display. In addition to a few helicopters that operate tourist flights above the city, a small airplane spent the show circling off the southern tip of Manhattan.

Filip Wolak – @filipwolak on Instagram – is a commercial and art photographer who also happens to be a private pilot. He and a friend, Krys Krudysz, took Filip’s Cessna 172M Skyhawk, a four-seat single-engine propeller plane, out above the water to watch the fireworks on Thursday. As Krudysz took the controls, Wolak got to work with his camera and three different lenses.

“It was too dark for any zoom,” he told Business Insider. “That made shooting a lot more difficult because the frame was actually achieved by the position of the plane.”

He stayed slightly above 7,000 feet for the whole show to avoid Class B controlled airspace, in which he would have required a special permit and would have been required to stay in constant contact with air traffic control. At his flight level, he was well clear of any departing or approaching traffic from the nearby airports, and Kris was able to monitor the onboard radar for safety.

This was his first time photographing the fireworks from this height, and the results are stunning, eerie, and breathtaking. Read on to see the amazing photographs.

Here they are — the Fourth of July fireworks.

source Filip Wolak

Seeing them from 7,000 feet above is a totally different experience.

source Filip Wolak

This shot was taken from right above the barges.

source Filip Wolak

Four barges were arranged just south of the Brooklyn Bridge. The exact positioning of the barges changes each year based on weather and river currents.

source Filip Wolak

Millions of people gathered to watch the fireworks this year from Manhattan and Brooklyn, according to WNBC.

source Filip Wolak

The barges are synchronized to launch simultaneously.

source Filip Wolak

You can see One World Trade Center through the smoke from the fireworks.

source Filip Wolak

Here’s a closer look of the gotham cityscape enveloped in colorful plumes emitted by the fireworks.

source Filip Wolak

And here it is again, as the smoke cleared out.

source Filip Wolak

As reported by WNBC, a record 70,000 aerial shells were used for this year’s display.

source Filip Wolak

According to AM New York, the first fireworks display took place in 1958.

source Filip Wolak

One thing is for certain — there’s nothing like celebrating the Fourth of July from above.