The stars of ‘Jumanji’ return to face new threats in the action-packed trailer for the sequel

- Sony Pictures Entertainment
- Sony Pictures Entertainment just released the first trailer for the upcoming “Jumanji” sequel, titled “Jumanji: The Next Level.”
- The main stars from the 2017 movie (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black, and Nick Jonas) return.
- Awkwafina, Danny DeVito, and Danny Glover join the cast, with DeVito and Glover’s characters getting pulled into the game as Johnson and Hart’s avatars.
- The action movie, which shows the characters exploring new areas like mountains and desserts, hits theaters on December 13. Watch the trailer below.
