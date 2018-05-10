Jump inside the XB-70 Valkyrie, the largest and fastest bomber that the US ever built

caption The figure standing on the ramp provides a size comparison with the XB-70A aircraft in 1968. Six large nozzles for the General Electric engines are shown between and below the two large vertical tails. source NASA

It was the “largest and fastest bomber” that the US ever built, according to The National Interest.

The XB-70 Valkyrie could cruise at Mach 3, riding its own shock wave to do so, and could hit altitudes of 70,000 feet.

But the XB-70 Valkyrie never went into full-scale production, and now there’s only one left in the world, sitting on display at The National Museum of the US Air Force in Dayton, Ohio.

The XB-70 was developed in the 1950s to outrun enemy interceptors and air defenses, but ended up being doomed by the birth of surface-to-air missiles.

In 1961, President John F. Kennedy scratched the XB-70 as an actual bomber program – but the aircraft continued to fly for research purposes until February 1969.

Check it out below:

The XB-70 Valkyrie made its maiden flight in September 1964.

caption The XB-70 takes off in August 1965. source NASA

The first XB-70 Valkyrie built, the XB-70A, had handling at speeds greater than Mach 2.5, and only got above Mach 3 once. So a second one was built, the XB-70B, with the wings adjusted just 5 degrees, which helped handling. The XB-70B flew for the first time in July 1965.

It was 185 feet long.

105 feet wide.

And 30 feet tall.

It had six General Electric J-93 turbojets, each providing the XB-70 with 30,000 pounds of thrust.

caption The XB-70 is viewed from above in cruise configuration with the wing tips drooped for improved controllability in 1968. source NASA

It could hit speeds of 2,000 mph and altitudes of more than 70,000 feet.

Here’s a shot of what the XB-70 cockpit looks like at the The National Museum of the US Air Force.

And here’s a shot of the cockpit from the electronic equipment compartment.

On June 8, 1966, while conducting high-speed flight research, the XB-70 collided with NASA’s F-104N chase plane, killing the F-104 pilot and the XB-70 co-pilot. The other XB-70 pilot was able to eject and survived, albeit with serious injuries.

caption Moments before the F-104 and XB-70 collided, the ill-fated formation flight centered on the XB-70, flanked by a T-38A, F-4B, the F-104 (orange tail), and a YF-5A on June 8, 1966. source NASA

After the destruction of the XB-70B, only the first XB-70A remained.

The XB-70 continued flying for research purposes until February 1969, and much of the research done contributed to the development of the B-1 bomber.

caption The XB-70A is shown parked on a ramp at Edwards Air Force Base in 1967. source NASA

In October 2015, the only remaining XB-70 was moved into a new building at the National Museum of the US Air Force.

Where it remains to this day.

See more about the XB-70 in the short video below: