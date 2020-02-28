A Jungle Cruise ship started sinking in the water at Disney World with passengers on board

caption One of the Jungle Cruise boats took on water at Walt Disney World on Thursday, February 27, 2020. source Don Kelsen/Getty Images

One of the Jungle Cruise boats at Walt Disney World started sinking on Thursday with passengers on board.

Videos and photos on Twitter showed water started to fill one of the ride’s boats as park guests clung to the boats rails.

Programmer and musician Matthew Vince, who was on the boat ride at the time, said, “Our skipper was awesome, used a radio to get help, and we did not have wet feet or wet clothes on for very long.”

On Twitter, Vince shared they were removed from the boat in a timely manner.

“Our skipper was awesome, used a radio to get help, and we did not have wet feet or wet clothes on for very long. I can rest easy being part of the best Disney metaphor of all time,” Vince tweeted.

Other photos and video shared on social media showed those on board start to climb up onto the edges of the boat to prevent from getting wet before getting unloaded from the boat.

Here’s a look at the boat after the passengers were removed.

According to BuzzFeed News, Disney confirmed that one of the boats for the ride did fill with water, but said that everyone was safe and the ride reopened. The Reedy Creek Fire Station, which services Disney World, was called.

caption A view of the boat that started sinking on the Jungle Cruise attraction Thursday at Walt Disney World. source Courtesy Matthew Vince/Twitter

One of the park’s original attractions that opened in 1971, Jungle Cruise takes fans through a jungle-like tour in Walt Disney World’s Adventureland. The ride is described as a “journey that you won’t soon forget.“

The ride is featured in four Disney Parks around the world, including California’s Disneyland, Tokyo Disneyland, and Hong Kong Disneyland.

Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt will star in a live-action film based on the attraction later this summer.

A Disney Parks’ representative did not respond to Insider’s request for comment.