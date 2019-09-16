The ‘Jurassic World’ director just released a short film that takes place a year after the last movie and it shows dinosaurs on the loose

- source
- Universal Pictures
- Universal Pictures released an unexpected eight-minute “Jurassic World” short Monday called “Battle at Big Rock.”
- The short takes place a year after 2018’s “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” where dinosaurs have broken free and are now living out in the real world.
- A triceratops family enters a camping ground in the new short. That goes awry when a larger predator, an Allosaurus, notices a family hiding inside of a camper and tries to kill them.
- The short was directed by Colin Trevorrow, the director of the first two “Jurassic World” movies.
- An untitled “Jurassic World 3” is set for release in June 2021 and will also be directed by Trevorrow. You can watch “Battle at Big Rock” below.
