How ‘Empire’ star Jussie Smollett went from alleged hate crime victim to suspect

“Empire” actor Jussie Smollett was arrested by Chicago police early Thursday, the department said.

Prosecutors are charging Smollett with disorderly conduct and filing a false police report in connection with his allegations that he was targeted in a hate-crime attack.

Smollett alleged last month that two men assaulted him and shouted racist and homophobic slurs.

But skepticism of his allegations have mounted in recent weeks, and detectives pivoted to focus on whether Smollet himself staged the attack.

In recent weeks, a startling allegation of a violent hate crime against a star of the hit show “Empire” has evolved into a police investigation into whether the actor staged the attack against himself.

Chicago police arrested Jussie Smollett, 36, on Thursday. Prosecutors are charging him with disorderly conduct and filing a false police report, according to Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

Smollett alleged that two men assaulted him in late January, shouting racist and homophobic slurs and tying a rope around his neck. Smollett is black and gay, and plays an LGBT character on the Fox series.

But cracks in the story quickly emerged, and investigators began looking into whether Smollett paid off two men to assault him in an elaborate hoax.

Here’s what has happened so far in the rapidly moving case.

January 22: An anonymous letter reportedly arrives at the “Empire” set, addressed to Smollett and using letters clipped from magazines to spell out, “You will die black f-g.” The letter lists “MAGA” as the return address.

THE LETTER: “When the letter didn’t get enough attention, he concocted the staged attack” – CPD sources. Jussie Smollett received a hate letter Jan. 22. It's that letter, the mail angle, that brought in the FBI. "That makes any potential case a Federal one, if they want it." pic.twitter.com/dTk2ECBvhU — Brad Edwards (@tvbrad) February 19, 2019

January 29: Smollett’s manager calls Chicago police at 2:42 a.m. to report an attack on Smollett that they said occurred roughly 40 minutes earlier.

caption Actor and activist Jussie Smollett visits Build Series to discuss the TV show ‘Empire’ and his work for charitable causes at Build Studio on November 14, 2018, in New York City. source Gary Gershoff/WireImage via Getty Images

When officers arrive at Smollett’s apartment, they find him with a “thin, light rope” still around his neck. Smollett tells the officers the men attacked him as he was walking back to an apartment from a Subway restaurant.

He alleges they yelled racist slurs, hit him in the face, poured an unknown chemical substance on him, and tied the rope around his neck.

January 29: Later that morning in a follow-up interview, Smollett told officers the men also yelled “This is MAGA country” after the attack. Chicago police said they are investigating the attack as a hate crime, and that Smollett is “fully cooperating.”

Statement on #ChicagoPolice hate crime investigation. We are taking these allegations very seriously and encourage anyone with information to report anonymously to https://t.co/yYAqzcVIfu pic.twitter.com/DxipALHXaz — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) January 29, 2019

Source: The Chicago Sun-Times

January 30: Chicago police release images showing two “people of interest” who were in the area of the alleged assault, and said no videos captured the full incident.

caption A still image from surveillance video, released by Chicago Police, shows what they say are two persons of interest in their investigation into an assault of “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett in Chicago, Illinois, on January 29, 2019. source Chicago Police Department via Reuters

Photos of people of interest who were in area of the alleged assault & battery of Empire cast member. While video does not capture an encounter, detectives are taking this development seriously & wish to question individuals as more cameras are being reviewed pic.twitter.com/xJDDygtocr — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) January 31, 2019

January 30: Skepticism of Smollett’s account starts to take root almost immediately after the alleged attack, particularly on the right.

Conservative writers and commentators weighed in, noting that the incident took place on one of the coldest nights of the year amid a polar vortex, and no surveillance footage captured the assault.

If you believe that two MAGA hat wearing Trump supporters were just wandering Chicago at 2am on one of the coldest nights ever recorded looking for Jussie Smollett, while carrying bleach and a noose… you're part of the problem. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) January 31, 2019

Jussie Smollett’s manager allegedly claimed he overheard the attack? This case keeps getting stranger. pic.twitter.com/y9wZqhIFmH — Mike Cernovich | ???? (@Cernovich) January 31, 2019

"In the video, Smollett walks out of frame for about a minute and reappears on another camera "wearing a rope like a neck tie," police said."https://t.co/sbPVVdR9n5 via @ABC News — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) January 31, 2019

January 31: Amid growing outcry over the alleged attack, President Donald Trump weighs in on the news from the Oval Office. He said the attack is “horrible” and that “it doesn’t get any worse, as far as I’m concerned.”

Source: White House pool report

February 1: Smollett makes his first public comments about the attack, telling Essence in a statement, “I’m OK” and that “my body is strong but my soul is stronger.” He thanks his supporters for “the outpouring of love.”

caption People attend a rally in support of actor Jussie Smollett in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, on February 1, 2019. source Reuters/Carlo Allegri

Source: Essence

February 2: Smollett makes his first appearance at the Troubadour nightclub in West Hollywood and addresses the incident to a crowd of hundreds of fans.

Since the racially motivated attack, @JussieSmollett hit the stage for his #SeanHealyPresentsJussieSmollett in LA with an emotional message. pic.twitter.com/MVBnKdq1pZ — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) February 3, 2019

“The most important thing I have to say is thank you so much and that I’m okay. I’m not fully healed yet, but I’m going to be and I’m gonna stand strong with y’all,” he said.

Smollett also addressed the skepticism that had already begun to take hold on social media, and said he wanted to clarify some of the misconceptions.

“I was bruised but my ribs were not cracked; they were not broken. I went to the doctor immediately,” he said. “I was not hospitalized. Both my doctors in LA and Chicago cleared me to perform, but said to take care, obviously. And above all: I fought the f— back.”

February 11: After investigators request Smollett’s phone records, Smollett turns in “limited and heavily redacted” records that “do not meet the burden for a criminal investigation,” the Chicago police department said.

caption Jussie Smollett at the BET Awards in 2017. source REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Source: NBC Chicago

February 12: Chicago police tell INSIDER they’re not considering charging Smollett with making a false report.

caption An unrelated Chicago police officer is pictured. source REUTERS/Jim Young

“Why would we charge a victim of a crime with a crime? That makes no sense,” Michael Carroll, an officer working in the Chicago Police Department communications office, told INSIDER reporter Jacob Shamsian. “He is a victim of a crime that doesn’t belong in our city.”

He added: “False report charges, huh? We said multiple times, he is still considered a victim.”

Carroll said Smollett gave them his phone records in a PDF with redactions, which don’t meet the standards of evidence the police department requires. He said the department is seeking the phone records in the original format.

“It’s not that we’re saying he’s lying, or changed them,” Carroll said. “We need to be able to have our detective to go to a judge and say under oath they were verified. … In the end, if we charge someone, they have to be found guilty without a reasonable doubt.”

February 13: Chicago police arrest two men in connection with the alleged attack. They are later identified though media reports as Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo — two Americans with connections to Smollett and to “Empire.”

Following our conversation. The brothers Ola (left) and Abel (right) provided these pictures. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/ah28CqposU — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) February 18, 2019

Source: CBS Chicago

February 14: Smollett appears on “Good Morning America” in an emotional interview. He tears up as he discusses the growing skepticism around his allegations. “It’s not necessarily that you don’t believe that this is the truth,” he said. “You don’t even want to see the truth.”

source ABC

"It's not necessarily that you don't believe that this is the truth, you don't even want to see the truth." @JussieSmollett tells @RobinRoberts he's "pissed off" about the attacks on him after details came out after his attack. https://t.co/3HbyU2SFxe pic.twitter.com/a2o949itIJ — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 14, 2019

Source: “GMA”

February 14-present: Donald Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son, is a high-profile example of the right-wing voices discrediting Smollett’s story, and blaming the media for publicizing it.

First it was Buzzfeed, then it was Covington and now apparently Jussie Smollett. The media will run with ANYTHING, regardless of how obviously false, if it makes @realDonaldTrump and his supporters look bad. ANYTHING!!! — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 15, 2019

It appears that Jussie Smollett tried to manufacture a hate crime to make Trump supporters look bad and most of the media not only uncritically accepted his lies as facts for weeks, but attacked those who questioned the validity of his false story. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 17, 2019

Despite all the obvious holes media/Hollywood desperately wanted it to be true to push their hate of conservatives. Looks like it’s not aging so well. From two weeks ago: Is Trump Jr. pushing a Jussie Smollett conspiracy theory? https://t.co/LFFdAoJBOA — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 17, 2019

Has anyone set the over-under on how long it will take Jussie Smollett and his Hollywood/Media enablers to find a way to blame “America” and “society” for his disreputable actions? We all know it’s only a matter of time. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 20, 2019

Sources: Twitter, Advocate

February 14: Chicago police identify the two men arrested the previous day as “two Nigerian brothers,” and clarify that they are not yet considered suspects. The department said the officers picked up the brothers at Chicago’s O’Hare international airport the previous day after they returned from a trip to Nigeria.

Through s meticulous investigation, #ChicahoPolice detectives have identified the persons of interest in the area of the alleged attack of the Empire cast member. These individuals are not yet suspects but were in area of concern and are being questioned. Investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/tmy2jNvww5 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 14, 2019

Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi also said one of the brothers appeared on “Empire.”

The men’s lawyer, Gloria Schmidt, said in a statement the men are “baffled” that police linked them to the alleged attack and said they’re not guilty.

“They send their best to Jussie,” she added.

Meanwhile, police deny media reports suggesting the attack was a hoax, painting the reports as inaccurate.

Media reports anout the Empire incident being a hoax are unconfirmed by case detectives. Supt Eddie Johnson has contacted @ABC7Chicago to state on the record that we have no evidence to support their reporting and their supposed CPD sources are uninformed and inaccurate. pic.twitter.com/iSO5YFv452 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 15, 2019

February 15: Chicago police release the men without charges, and said detectives have “additional investigative work to complete.”

Case Update: Due to new evidence as a result of today's interrogations, the individuals questioned by police in the Empire case have now been released without charging and detectives have additional investigative work to complete. pic.twitter.com/Hswn1Qjgcy — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 16, 2019

February 16: Local and national news outlets, citing anonymous sources, report that detectives are now investigating whether Smollett paid the two brothers to stage the attack.

Here is the latest statement from the attorneys that Jussie Smollett has retained: pic.twitter.com/E6L8KytPgy — ???????????????????????????????????? ???????????????? (@WashNews) February 17, 2019

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi told INSIDER “there are some new developments in the investigation and we are now interested in speaking to the ‘Empire’ cast member again.”

Smollett’s lawyers release a statement denying reports that he staged the attack and affirming that Smollett is the victim of a hate crime.

That same day, sources told CBS Chicago that the two brothers who were detained by Chicago police were seen on surveillance video at the Crafty Beaver hardware store on January 25, just days before the alleged attack.

The two men reportedly told investigators that they bought some rope at the store at Smollett’s direction, and they bought a red hat at the Uptown beauty supply store.

NEW: Sources say at least one of the brothers purchased the rope used in Jussie Smollett incident at Crafty Beaver hardware store the weekend of Jan 25th. Plain red hats worn by brothers were purchased from an Uptown beauty supply store. @cbschicago https://t.co/22zRPCcYTe pic.twitter.com/69e47cCuxO — Charlie De Mar (@CharlieDeMar) February 17, 2019

February 19: Reports reveal that the FBI and the US Postal Inspection Service are investigating whether Smollett participated in sending the threatening letter he received on January 22.

Multiple sources confirm Jussie Smollett was upset that a prior incident in January, involving a threatening letter, did not grab enough attention, so he orchestrated the attack a week later, CBS News affiliate WBBM says https://t.co/U3vEZy3rIj pic.twitter.com/q0uqgnqB56 — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) February 19, 2019

The two brothers told investigators that Smollett had sent the letter to himself, and that they helped him plan the staged attack after he grew upset that news of the threatening letter didn’t get enough attention, ABC News and CBS News report, citing federal officials and other sources.

Police also shoot down a tip that a witness spotted Smollett in an elevator with the two brothers, saying there was no video evidence to support the accusation.

February 19: Media outlets unearth 2007 court records showing that Smollett previously pleaded no contest to giving false information to police officers.

According to a misdemeanor complaint filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court and obtained by the Associated Press, Smollett identified himself as his young brother, Jake Smollett, when a police officer pulled him over on suspicion of driving under the influence in 2007.

Smollett pleaded no contest to giving false information, driving under the influence, and driving without a valid license. He also completed an alcohol education and treatment program, the records show.

February 20: In a statement, Fox denies reports that Smollett is being written out of “Empire.”

“Jussie Smollett continues to be a consummate professional on set and as we have previously stated, he is not being written out of the show,” 20th Century Fox Television and Fox Entertainment said in a statement to INSIDER.

February 20: Prosecutors charge Smollett with disorderly conduct and filing a false police report.

Felony criminal charges have been approved by @CookCountySAO against Jussie Smollett for Disorderly Conduct / Filing a False Police Report. Detectives will make contact with his legal team to negotiate a reasonable surrender for his arrest. pic.twitter.com/LvBSYE2kVj — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 21, 2019

Earlier in the day, detectives and the Osundairo brothers testified before a grand jury, according to the Associated Press.

Smollett’s attorneys said in a statement they’re preparing to conduct a “thorough investigation” and “mount an aggressive defense.”

“Like any other citizen, Mr. Smollett enjoys the presumption of innocence, particularly when there has been an investigation like this one where information, both true and false, has been repeatedly leaked,” lawyers Todd Pugh and Victor Henderson said in the statement.

February 21: Chicago police announce they have arrested Smollett.

Press Briefing: Jussie Smollet is under arrest and in custody of detectives. At 9am at #ChicagoPolice Headquarters, Supt Eddie Johnson, Commander of Area Central Detectives Edward Wodnicki will brief reporters on the investigation prior to the defendants appearance in court. pic.twitter.com/9PSv8Ojec2 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 21, 2019

A spokeswoman for the Chicago Police Department told INSIDER Smollett could face up to three years in prison for the felony criminal charges.