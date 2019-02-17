People are criticizing Jussie Smollett following reports that he may have staged his alleged attack

CNN reports that investigators believe “Empire” star Jussie Smollett may have paid two men to stage his alleged attack.

Smollett’s attorneys deny the reports, though several people have already reacted to the latest development on Twitter.

Prominent Republican figures such as Donald Trump Jr. and Laura Ingraham have criticized the media’s reporting of the alleged attack.

Others such as CNN correspondent Victor Blackwell and Attorney Michael Avenatti have expressed concern over what this will mean for victims of real hate crimes if the attack was actually orchestrated.

Detectives are still investigating the case.

The investigation into the alleged attack on “Empire” star Jussie Smollett has taken a turn now after CNN reported that investigators believe Smollett may have paid two men to stage his attack, which he has been framing as a hate crime.

Chicago police released the two Nigerian brothers late Friday evening after finding new evidence to investigate after questioning them. TMZ reports the brothers in question are Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo, who both reportedly worked on the set of “Empire.”

Smollett’s attorneys, Todd S. Pugh and Victor P. Henderson, have denied the reports that Smollett orchestrated the attack, which he says involved the attackers putting a noose around his neck, chanting Trump slogans, pouring bleach on him, and using racist and homophobic slurs.

Now, several prominent figures have reacted to the latest developments on Twitter. The news has especially caused ripples among high-profile conservative leaders, as the initial reports claimed the alleged attackers were Trump supporters who yelled “This is MAGA country” during the attack.

President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., has tweeted about the media’s initial response to the story, claiming that several news outlets “accepted his lies as facts for weeks.”

It appears that Jussie Smollett tried to manufacture a hate crime to make Trump supporters look bad and most of the media not only uncritically accepted his lies as facts for weeks, but attacked those who questioned the validity of his false story. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 17, 2019

Trump Jr. also said the initial reports that the alleged attackers were Trump supporters were left out in this latest development. A scan of the article shows that it does include references to “MAGA” and Trump.

I wonder why CNN keeps forgetting the Trump Supporters part? They REALLY LOVED that part when the story first broke!!! ???? https://t.co/ITTO4dhjs8 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 17, 2019

Fox News host Laura Ingraham tweeted that she believed the story was fake all along and echoed some of Trump Jr.’s thoughts regarding the media’s reporting of the investigation.

Raise your hand if you suspected this @JussieSmollett story was fake all along…. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) February 17, 2019

Pundit/legal analysts like @cnn’s @JoeyJacksonEsq STILL soft-pedaling criticism of @JussieSmollett for what he did—the resources, man-hrs wasted, the hate he engendered. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) February 17, 2019

Actor James Woods reacted to the news by speculating that Democrats would attempt to cover up the latest developments, and criticized the initial responses of support from Maxine Waters, Kamala Harris, and Nancy Pelosi.

Big question is what will the #Democrats come up with this week to cover up the #Jussie debacle? — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 17, 2019

Just when we think you couldn’t get more demented, you always go that extra mile for us… #MadMaxine pic.twitter.com/T69K7upUHs — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 17, 2019

Some left-leaning personalities have also criticized Smollett, saying that if the CNN report is true, it would hurt the perception of real hate crimes.

CNN correspondent Victor Blackwell expressed concern that if the alleged attack was actually orchestrated, it could harm the victims of real hate crimes.

If #JussieSmollett orchestrated this scam and claimed he was attacked because he’s black and gay, the real tragedy will be all of the victims of REAL hate crimes whose stories won’t be believed. pic.twitter.com/XIWwXazg5L — Victor Blackwell CNN (@VictorBlackwell) February 17, 2019

Attorney Michael Avenatti initially Tweeted a message of support for Smollett once the story broke, but now believes he and many others “owe apologies related to this bogus fiasco.”

If true, many of us, me included, owe apologies related to this bogus fiasco. This does serious damage to the cause of those who actually experience legitimate attacks. https://t.co/sFyXwHoigb — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) February 17, 2019

The investigation is still ongoing, as Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi confirmed on Twitter that the two men who were initially suspects were released on Friday without charge and that there is “additional investigative work to complete.”

Case Update: Due to new evidence as a result of today's interrogations, the individuals questioned by police in the Empire case have now been released without charging and detectives have additional investigative work to complete. pic.twitter.com/Hswn1Qjgcy — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 16, 2019

Here is the full text of Smollett’s attorney’s statement: