Police say Jussie Smollett was unhappy with his reported $65,000 per episode salary on ‘Empire’ — here’s how it stacks up against some of TV’s biggest stars

“Empire” actor Jussie Smollett, after turning himself in to police on Thursday, was charged with making a false police report of a racist and homophobic assault last month.

Chicago police said Smollett staged the attack as a publicity stunt and that he was unhappy with his “Empire” salary.

He made $65,000 an episode, a “well-placed source” told a HuffPost reporter.

How does that stack up against some of the highest-paid actors on television?

The “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett turned himself in to police on Thursday and was charged with making a false police report.

Smollett said he was the victim of a racist and homophobic assault last month. But Chicago police said he staged the act as a publicity stunt because he was unhappy with his “Empire” salary. Smollett made $65,000 per episode for the Fox show, according to HuffPost reporter Yashar Ali, who cited a “well-placed source.” “Empire” has 18 episodes each season. A Fox representative declined to comment on Smollett’s compensation.

“Empire” is on its fifth season, and Smollett has been a member of the cast since the show’s beginning. How does his reported salary stack up against some of the highest-paid actors in television?

Norman Reedus is making $1 million an episode for “The Walking Dead” after his costar Andrew Lincoln departed the show, according to Variety. The stars of HBO’s “Westworld” are getting big raises ahead of the sci-fi drama’s third season, The Hollywood Reporter reported in October.

And Jim Parsons of CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory” made headlines last summer for walking away from a reported two-year, $50 million paycheck for two more seasons of the sitcom, which CBS subsequently decided to end this year.

Below are some of TV’s highest-paid actors and how much they make per episode:

$1 million – Norman Reedus, “The Walking Dead” (AMC)

Source: Variety (2018)

$1 million — Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Source: Variety (2018)

$1 million — Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies” (HBO)

Source: The Hollywood Reporter (2018)

$1 million — Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)

Source: Variety (2016)

$650,000 – Dwayne Johnson, “Ballers” (HBO)

Source: The Hollywood Reporter (2017)

$600,000 — Julia Roberts, “Homecoming” (Amazon)

Source: Variety (2018)

$575,000 — Ellen Pompeo, “Grey’s Anatomy” (ABC)

$500,000 — Sean Penn, “The First” (Hulu)

$500,000 — Kit Harington, “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

Source: Variety (2017)

$375,000 — John Goodman, “The Conners” (ABC)

Source: Variety (2018)

$350,000 — Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Source: Variety (2018)

$250,000 — Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us” (NBC)

Source: The Hollywood Reporter (2018)

$250,000 — Evan Rachel Wood, “Westworld” (HBO)