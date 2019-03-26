Chicago police have dropped charges against Jussie Smollett after he was accused of faking a hate crime to get a better salary on ‘Empire’

The Chicago police have dropped charges against Jussie Smollett two weeks after he pleaded not guilty to 16 felony counts of disorderly conduct.

Smollett had been accused of filing a false police report and staging an attack against himself in February.

After charges were dropped, Smollett denied staging a hate crime and said he had “been truthful and consistent on every level since day one.”

Charges against Jussie Smollett have been dropped by the Chicago Police Department after the “Empire” actor was accused of faking a hate crime in the city last month, CBS Chicago reports.

The news comes less than two weeks after Smollett pleaded not guilty to 16 felony counts of disorderly conduct related to accusations that he filed a false police report and staged an attack against himself in February.

Smollett had described being the victim of a racist, homophobic attack in January in which he said two men put a noose around his neck, chanted slogans linked to President Donald Trump, and poured an unknown substance on him.

The police arrested two brothers, Ola and Abel Osundairo, while investigating Smollett’s claims but said they told officers that Smollett had paid them $3,500 to stage the attack.

The police then accused Smollett of hiring the two men and orchestrating the attack because he was unhappy with his salary on “Empire.”

Smollett denied staging the hate crime at a press conference after the charges against him were dropped.

“I have been truthful and consistent on every level since day one,” he said. “I would not be my mother’s son if I was capable of one drop of what I’ve been accused of.”

He said he was a “man of faith” and thanked the “incredible people of Chicago and all over the country” who supported him.

Smollett’s attorneys, Tina Glandian and Patricia Brown Holmes, released a statement after the charges were dropped, saying the actor “was a victim who was vilified and made to appear as a perpetrator as a result of false and inappropriate remarks made to the public.”

#BREAKING: Statement from Jussie's Smollett's attorneys, Tina Glandian and Patricia Brown Holmes.

The attorneys stood by the claims that Smollett was a victim of a hate crime and accused the “court of public opinion” of rushing to judgment.

“It is a reminder that a victim, in this case Jussie, deserves dignity and respect. Dismissal of charges against the victim in this case was the only just result,” the attorneys said, adding that Smollett planned to focus on his family, friends, and career.

The charges were dropped in an unscheduled court hearing on Tuesday, CBS Chicago said. Smollett agreed to forfeit the $10,000 bail he posted after his arrest.

“After reviewing all of the facts and circumstances of the case, including Mr. Smollett’s volunteer service in the community and agreement to forfeit his bond to the City of Chicago, we believe this outcome is a just disposition and appropriate resolution to this case,” the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office said in an email to CBS Chicago.

A judge granted a motion to seal the case.

Eddie Johnson, the Chicago police superintendent, is angry over the dropped charges and is expected to speak on the matter later Tuesday, insiders told CBS Chicago.

A representative for 20th Century Fox Television, which produces “Empire,” did not have a comment on the charges against Smollett being dropped.